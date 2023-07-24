Harry Abrams, Acclaimed Talent Agent, to Release Business Book That Chronicles Six Decades in the Entertainment Industry

Harry Abrams

Once I sold the agency in September of 2018, I decided to write a book about my sixty years in the entertainment business.” — Harry Abrams

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Harry Abrams, the esteemed President and Chief Executive Officer of Abrams Artists Agency, has unveiled his highly anticipated business book, "Let’s Do Launch: A Hollywood Agent Dishes on How to Make Your Business and Career Take Off", offering readers an intimate glimpse into his remarkable journey spanning over sixty years in the entertainment business. Let's Do Launch tell the story of how Harry humbly and hungrily defied the stereotype of a ruthless egotistic Hollywood mogul and still achieved tremendous success in a field everyone can relate to, and everyone has an inherent interest in—entertainment. In so doing, this book will serve as a practical guide for people of all ages and in all businesses. Morell’s client, Rod Thorn, playwright, storytelling consultant, and former senior communications executive for PepsiCo, Kodak, and IBM, is Harry’s collaborator.

In his captivating book, Abrams takes readers on a nostalgic trip through his illustrious career, from his humble beginnings in the mailroom at MCA to his rise as a pioneering figure in the talent agency world. With a Bachelor's degree in Business from UCLA, Abrams joined MCA Artists in 1957, where he swiftly ascended the ranks to become an agent in the television department. The book will highlight Harry's six decades of expertise in identifying and nurturing talent, both his own and that of others, with an emphasis on today's adored A-list celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Jerry Seinfeld, Liam Neeson, Michael B. Jordan, Sterling K. Brown, and others. The book will focus on how Harry supported diverse and inclusive artists before it was necessary, including female directors, actors of color, and people with disabilities. The book will go through how Harry avoided the limelight while perfecting the technique of branding his clients.

The era we are presently in is already being called “the great adaptation.” This book will ideally inspire a new work ethic that borrows from the best parts of a tried and true one.

Following the divestment of MCA's talent agency division in 1962, Abrams, alongside his colleague Noel Rubaloff, embarked on a new venture, establishing Abrams-Rubaloff & Associates. Together, they built an agency that specialized in representing broadcast journalists, radio and television personalities, and other performers for commercials, gaining nationwide recognition as the leading agency in its field.

Intrigued by the rich theatrical environment of New York City, Abrams opened a branch of the agency on the East Coast in 1966. The success of Abrams-Rubaloff & Associates propelled him to establish Abrams Artists Agency, a full-service agency catering to motion pictures, television, literary works, theater productions, and commercials. With offices in Los Angeles and New York, Abrams solidified his agency's standing as one of the industry's foremost talent representation companies.

Through the years, Abrams discovered and nurtured countless talents, showcasing his keen eye for spotting promising actors and performers. Notable names who have benefitted from Abrams' expertise include Jennifer Lopez, Kerry Washington, Liam Neeson, Sterling K. Brown, and Katie Holmes, among many others.

After selling Abrams Artists Agency in 2018, Abrams found the time to pen his memoir, driven by a desire to share his invaluable insights and experiences with individuals contemplating a career in the entertainment industry. His book serves as a beacon of inspiration for those transitioning from different fields and looking to explore the vast opportunities offered by the business of "artists representation."

Let's Do Launch not only delves into the professional triumphs and challenges he faced but also explores his personal journey. Raised in Los Angeles, he was captivated by the theater from a young age, despite his parents' aspirations for him to pursue a career in medicine. From studying acting to performing in various mediums, Abrams' passion for the entertainment industry ultimately led him to the world of talent representation.

Recognized as one of "The 500 Most Influential People in Los Angeles" in 2016 and 2017 by The Los Angeles Business Journal, Harry Abrams has cemented his legacy as a visionary in the entertainment industry. He continues to actively contribute to the arts community, serving on the Board of Directors of prestigious organizations such as The Center Theatre Group and The Los Angeles Fraternity of Friends.

Let's Do Launch offers an invaluable resource for aspiring entertainment professionals and a captivating read for all those fascinated by the intricacies of the industry. It provides an insider's perspective on the evolving landscape of talent representation and serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of an industry icon.

