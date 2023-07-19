Mayor Bowser to Kick Off the Transformation of ‘Dave Thomas Circle’

(Washington, DC) – On Wednesday, July 19 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will be joined by the District Department of Transportation, the NoMa Business Improvement District (BID), and community members to kick off the transformation of “Dave Thomas Circle.” This long-awaited infrastructure project will transform the Florida Avenue and New York Avenue NE intersection. Once completed, the project will improve safety for all who travel through the corridor and create new public spaces for residents and visitors.



During this event, the Mayor will announce opportunities for residents to participate in the naming process for the transformed intersection.



WHEN:

Wednesday, July 19 at 11 am



WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Councilmember Charles Allen, Ward 6 and Chair of the Committee on Transportation and the Environment

Councilmember Zachary Parker, Ward 5

Everett Lott, Director, District Department of Transportation

Maura Brophy, President and CEO, NoMa BID



WHERE:

100 New York Avenue NE – site of the former Wendy’s

*Closest Metro Station: NoMa- Gallaudet U Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare: 3rd and N Street NE*



