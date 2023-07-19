This is true even if the company showed signs of negligence by failing to stick to the health and safety guidelines. “In some cases, ‘the consequences of a negligent act must be limited to avoid an intolerable burden on society,’” Justice Carol Corrigan wrote in the ruling.
You just read:
Employer Not Responsible for Virus Spread to Employee's Family, Says Supreme Court of California
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.