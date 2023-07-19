Announcing Upcoming Accessory Dwelling Unit Workshop
Announcing Upcoming Accessory Dwelling Unit WorkshopL.A. (CULVER CITY), CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Accessory Dwelling Units (“ADU”). Until recently, a house with a garage was just a house with a garage. But no more! Thanks to the housing crisis, it’s a Brave New World! With the passage of Senate Bills 9 and 10, property owners can now construct 2-3-4 units on their land for more rental income. (And 10 units if the property is near a transportation hub.) This is great news for real estate investors. To learn more about these incredible new opportunities attend the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association meeting on Thursday night, August 10, 2023 (6:30 to 9:30 pm). After this presentation, investors will never value a potential property the same way again.
Special Guest Speaker. Seth Phillips is the founder of “ADU Gold” and is considered “California’s Leading Expert on ADUs.” Seth has been a licensed broker/agent for over 30 years. He brings 13 years of real estate development expertise, having renovated over 1,200 homes. Plus, he is the founder of “The ADU Development” group with over 730 members. Join Seth (“Mr. ADU”) as he discusses the benefits of Senate Bills 9 and 10, and how property owners can easily improve their rental income by building more units on your property. At Seth’s presentation, investors will learn how to…
* Convert garages, laundry and storage rooms into ADUs.
* Double, triple, or more, your multifamily rental income.
* Learn how Senate Bills 9 and 10 help your properties & income.
* Generate income with triplexes and four-plexes.
* Learn the “step-by-step ADU process.”
* Construct ADUs for any of your properties.
Date: Thursday night, August 10, 2023.
Location: Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between National & Palms), Los Angeles, CA 90034.
Parking (Iman Cultural Center). There is metered street parking, plus two FREE parking structures just two blocks away. The first structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and Palms. The second structure is at the northeast corner of Motor and National. From either lot it’s short two block walk to the Iman.
Free Admission: Admission to LAC-REIA's monthly meetings is always FREE (COMPLIMENTARY), but reservations are recommended.
RSVP: To register, press the red button “Register Here” located directly below the Seth Phillips flyer on the homepage (www.LARealEstateInvestors.com).
LAC-REIA. Founded in 1996, Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. Our group helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. If you need help with any of our services, please let us know.
