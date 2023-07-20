National OnDemand predicts growth with Federal BEAD program
$42.5 Billion Infusion for rural broadband signals growth for National OnDemand.
So many people don’t have reliable broadband service in the U.S. National OnDemand is working hard to fix this problem, and this infusion via the BEAD program will help us do that even faster.”BURLINGTON, NC, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced it has allocated funding for all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and five territories to deploy affordable, reliable high-speed Internet service to everyone in America. This “Internet for All” initiative is a key piece of the “Investing in America” agenda.
— Douglas Boteler, Chief Executive Officer, National OnDemand
Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program
This $42.5 billion infusion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program is a bipartisan infrastructure law that will administer grant programs in U.S. territories. The allocations were announced by the U.S. President, Vice President and Secretary of Commerce at a press conference held at the White House.
States received their allocations on June 30 from the BEAD program. They will have 180 days to submit plans for their grant programs to the NTIA for approval on a rolling basis. According to a June 27 article published on Cooperative.com, BEAD funds initially will be used to build or upgrade broadband networks to fulfill the program’s goal of affordable and reliable high-speed internet access to everyone.
The five largest allocations went to Texas ($3.3 billion), California ($1.9 billion), Missouri ($1.7 billion), Michigan ($1.6 billion) and North Carolina ($1.5 billion).
National OnDemand CEO Douglas Boteler said this is the latest effort in bridging the “digital divide.” Boteler was excited to hear the news and said this was a move in right direction to ensure all Americans have access to reliable high-speed internet.
“It’s amazing that the divide still exists for millions of Americans,” Boteler said. “So many people don’t have reliable broadband service in the United States. National OnDemand is working hard to fix this problem, and this infusion via the BEAD program will help us do that even faster. These state allocations are a big deal when it comes to making broadband a reality for millions of Americans.”
The Cooperative.com article reported that National Rural Electric Cooperative Association CEO Jim Matheson lauded the allocation of $42.5 billion in federal funds to states and territories for grants to bring affordable, reliable broadband to millions of unserved rural Americans during the announcement at the White House.
“In 2023, that’s unacceptable. Access to broadband creates new ways to live, learn and earn in rural America,” Matheson said.
The NTIA used the National Broadband Map drafted by the Federal Communications Commission to determine areas lacking minimum internet speeds of 25 megabits per second download and 3 Mbps upload.
States requesting funds from the BEAD program must confirm their eligibility based on where they fall on an FCC map for served and underserved areas. Boteler said this is the first step to get money in the hands of providers to begin building much-needed networks but noted that it is a major and important step in the process.
“It’s a process, but this is a great way to get it started,” Boteler said. “Now, states will submit plans for grants and then it will go to the NTIA for approval. I’m excited about what this infusion can mean for our growth at National OnDemand. Our goal is to build and maintain fiber networks to ensure all Americans across the country have access to fast and reliable high-speed internet.”
Secretary of Commerce Raimondo praised the announcement by the current executive administration in an article published on BroadbandUSA.
“What this announcement means for people across the country is that if you don’t have access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet service now – you will,” Raimondo said. “Whether it’s connecting people to the digital economy, manufacturing fiber-optic cable in America, or creating good paying jobs building Internet infrastructure in the states, the investments we’re announcing will increase our competitiveness and spur economic growth across the country for years to come.”
BraodbandUSA reported that BEAD funding will be used to deploy or upgrade broadband networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service. You can view more details about the allocations on InternetForAll.Gov.
Eligible Entities can begin submitting their Initial Proposals starting July 1, 2023. Once NTIA approves an Initial Proposal, which will occur on a rolling basis, eligible entities can request access to at least 20 percent of their allocated funds.
“It’s an exciting time for our country as we strive to ensure 100 percent of Americans have access to high-speed internet and all that those connections enable,” Boteler said. “National OnDemand is perfectly suited to help state broadband offices and their subgrantees execute on their visions. Not only as it relates to building new networks and upgrading existing networks but also in maintaining these networks indefinitely. We’re proud to have the reputation we have earned and are eager to help move this initiative forward across the country.”
