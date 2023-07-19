Submit Release
Broussard Logistics Shares Freight Optimization Expertise on Gulf Coast Growth Show Podcast

Chris Franzen on the Gulf Coast Growth Show Podcast

Broussard Logistics Services

By leveraging our vast resources and expertise at Broussard Logistics, we enable our clients to streamline their supply chain, drive efficiencies, and ultimately achieve substantial cost savings.”
— Chris Franzen
HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Broussard Logistics, a leading provider of transportation management solutions, is proud to announce that its Vice President of Sales & Operations, Chris Franzen, was a featured guest on the highly acclaimed Gulf Coast Growth Show Podcast hosted by the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

In the podcast episode "Freight Optimization: How to Lower Costs and Improve Performance," Chris shared his extensive expertise and insights from his seasoned industry background.

With a track record spanning over four decades, Broussard Logistics has been committed to driving down transportation costs for its clients since 1978.

Broussard Logistics provides innovative solutions that optimize supply chains, increase efficiency, and improve performance.

Their ability to analyze data and market trends, process over 2 million freight invoices annually, leverage nearly $1 billion in buying power, and provide cutting-edge logistics software at little to no cost has positioned them as an industry leader in cost-effective transportation management solutions.

During his appearance on the Gulf Coast Growth Show Podcast, Chris Franzen captivated the audience with his inspirational journey from humble beginnings to his current role as Vice President of Sales & Operations at Broussard Logistics.

Listeners gained valuable insights into freight optimization strategies, discovering how to lower costs and improve overall performance within their organizations.

"Freight optimization is critical to any successful logistics operation," stated Chris Franzen. "By leveraging our vast resources and expertise at Broussard Logistics, we enable our clients to streamline their supply chain, drive efficiencies, and ultimately achieve substantial cost savings. Being a part of the Gulf Coast Growth Show Podcast was an honor, and I'm thrilled to have had the opportunity to share our knowledge and insights with a wider audience."

Broussard Logistics offers a comprehensive range of transportation management services, including:

LTL Contract Optimization
• Parcel Contract Optimization
• Transportation Management Software
• Managed Transportation
• Freight Bill Audit, Payment, & Reporting, and
• Freight Claims Management

With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, the company continues revolutionizing the industry by delivering tailored solutions that meet each client's unique needs.

Leveraging their extensive experience, industry expertise, and state-of-the-art logistics software, the company delivers tailored transportation management services to clients across various industries.

To listen to the podcast episode featuring Chris Franzen on the Gulf Coast Growth Show Podcast, visit the link here.

For more information about Broussard Logistics and their transportation management solutions, please visit their website at www.broussardlogistics.com.

Freight Optimization: How to Lower Costs and Improve Performance

