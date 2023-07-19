Canada's Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer Set by Equator Appliances

Washer and Dryer Stackable Set

The space-saving bundle boasts top-tier features and eco-friendly operation

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances, a leading provider of innovative laundry solutions, is proud to unveil the Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer set in Canada. This appliance bundle is a revolutionary space-saving solution that combines efficiency, convenience, and user-friendly features. Designed to meet the needs of busy, modern households, this compact laundry duo offers exceptional performance with its easy-to-access controls, versatile wash programs, and customizable wash options.

The Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer set is the perfect solution for maximizing space without compromising functionality. Its compact design allows for seamless integration into any living space, making it an ideal choice for apartments, condos, and other small homes.

"We are excited to introduce the Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer set to our Canadian customers," said Nick Mathews of Equator Advanced Appliances. "We’ve created this appliance to be easy to operate, with user-friendly controls, versatile wash programs, and customizable options.”

Key features and benefits of the Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer set include:

● Saves Space: Equator Appliances understands the importance of optimizing limited space. The Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer set is designed specifically to save valuable floor space. Its stackable configuration allows users to enjoy the convenience of a washer and dryer in one compact unit, making it an ideal solution for homes with limited laundry areas.

● Saves Time: With its efficient performance, the Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer helps users save time on laundry tasks. The washer's powerful cleaning capabilities, coupled with the dryer's quick drying cycles, ensure that laundry is washed and dried in a fraction of the time compared to traditional laundry setups.

● Winterize Feature for Boats, RVs, and Cabins: Utilize this quick two-minute cycle at the touch of a button. Pour antifreeze in the drum and then press start.

● Smart Dry: Select the Sensor Dry program for automatic shut off when your items have reached perfect dryness.

● Easy-to-Access Controls: Equator Appliances prioritizes user convenience. The Stackable Washer and Compact Short Dryer features intuitive and easily accessible controls.

● Versatile Wash Programs: Equipped with 12 wash programs, the Stackable Washer offers a wide range of options to accommodate various fabrics and cleaning needs. From delicate garments to heavily soiled items, users can select the appropriate wash program to achieve optimal results. Cycle types include Towels, Delicate, Quiet, Self-Clean, and more.

The Equator’s Stackable Set can be purchased directly through Amazon, Home Depot, Overstock, Lowe’s, Wayfair, and with major appliance retailers nationwide for $1,799.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.

Now commencing its 31st year in business, Equator remains committed to creating innovative products that solve real problems in its customers’ lives. For more information, please visit www.equatorappliances.com

