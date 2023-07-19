DNREC Announces Dates for ‘Small Fry Adventures’ Family Outings

One of the “Small Fry Adventures” for this youngster at DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center near Smyrna was creating a crab from a paper plate while viewing and learning about crabs, fish and other aquatic creatures found in the waters of Delaware Bay. /DNREC photo

Three Programs Upcoming at Aquatic Resources Education Center Near Smyrna

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control invites families with young children to come out to DNREC’s Aquatic Resources Education Center (AREC) near Smyrna and enjoy exciting outdoors programs called “Small Fry Adventures” this summer. These events, put on by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife, are geared toward giving youngsters ages 4 to 7 the opportunity to satisfy their curiosity about fish and other aquatic critters that live in the tidal salt marsh.

Kids participating with their families will have a chance to view marine life in AREC’s aquariums, make a simple craft with an aquatic theme and participate in activities to learn about some of the aquatic life found in Delaware.

“Small Fry Adventures” programs are scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, July 25

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Tuesday, Aug.15

All three programs are to take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at AREC, located at 2520 Lighthouse Road, Smyrna, DE 19977.

To ensure enough supplies are on hand for these free programs, pre-registration is required. To pre-register for Small Fry Adventures or for more information about the program and others offered by AREC, email Pearlie.Franklin@delaware.gov or call 302-735-8689.

