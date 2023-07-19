Hungry Howie's is Bringing the Heat This Summer with The New "Bee Sting" Pizza - Available until August 31
The Un-Bee-lievably Tasty New "Bee Sting" Pizza is Part of Hungry Howie's 50th Anniversary Celebration
The popularity of hot honey is going crazy right now and we are excited about offering this trendy new flavor to our patrons. It gives people bold flavor without being overwhelmed by too much heat.”FLORIDA , USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its year-long 50th Anniversary celebration, Hungry Howie’s has announced the launch of its new summer pizza - the Bee Sting Pizza. Famous for creating the iconic original flavored crust pizza, Hungry Howie’s will be serving the new Bee Sting pizza nationwide at all locations through August 31. Sure to become the ‘buzz’ of summer, the new pizza is available for carry-out or delivery.
— Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida
The new Bee Sting Pizza starts with a classic Hungry Howie's crust, which is then topped with classic cupped pepperoni and jalapeno slices, loads of 100% real mozzarella cheese and a sweet hot honey drizzle on top. Diners can also customize their pizza by swapping out the pepperoni and jalapeno for two toppings on their choice. This sweet heat Bee Sting pizza is baked to a golden perfection to create a delicious, one-of-a-kind flavor destined to be a summer must-try.
With more diners than ever before turning up the heat on their meals, hot honey has become one of the hottest sauces on the market. According to Nations Restaurant News, hot honey has seen a 101% increase on menus nationwide over the past four years and the upward trend is continuing. In fact, international flavor and beverage company Monin, picked ‘hot honey’ as its 2023 Flavor of the Year.
Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida, believes the new Bee Sting Pizza will be very popular with Howie customers. “The popularity of hot honey is going crazy right now and we are excited about offering this trendy new flavor to our patrons,” comments Tom. “Hot honey is full of warmth and sweetness and it allows people to enjoy some bold flavor without being overwhelmed by too much heat,” Tom continues.
The Bee Sting Pizza is part of Hungry Howie’s 50th Anniversary celebration. Founded in 1973 in Taylor Michigan, Hungry Howie’s is celebrating 50 years of flavor with limited time specialty pizzas, secret menus, social media promotions and much more to be announced throughout the year.
To order this limited-time Bee Sting Pizza, please visit www.hungryhowies.com.
About Hungry Howie’s
Hungry Howie’s Pizza is Florida’s ‘flavorite’ neighborhood pizza place and the creator of the original flavored pizza crust. With 200+ locations in Florida, and one of the nation’s largest pizza franchises, every Hungry Howie’s restaurant is proudly locally owned & operated. Hungry Howie's satisfies even the biggest appetites with flavored crust pizza, Howie bread, buffalo-style wings, oven-baked subs, baked pasta dishes, and fresh salads.
Hungry Howie’s is also well known for its Love Hope & Pizza campaign held annually each October. The campaign benefits the National Breast Cancer Foundation and highlights the company’s commitment to give back to local communities, by educating on breast cancer awareness.
