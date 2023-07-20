Prime Spaces Available for Immediate Occupancy at Marin Corporate Center in Thousand Oaks, California
Opportunities Await Entrepreneurs and Business Owners
Whether you're seeking a turn-key solution or a tenant improvement allowance, our ownership is ready to collaborate and make your vision a reality.”THOUSAND OAKS, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A., July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Peak Commercial (peakcommercial.com) a leading commercial real estate brokerage in Southern California, is excited to announce the immediate availability of spaces for lease at Marin Corporate Center. Located at 501 and 509 Marin Street in Thousand Oaks, California, this remarkable business center presents an enticing opportunity for entrepreneurs and business owners in search of office, coworking, medical spaces, and more.
— Eric Kates, Peak Commercial
With its picturesque landscape and breathtaking valley views, Marin Corporate Center offers a truly captivating setting for entrepreneurs and business owners seeking an ideal work environment. Conveniently located in the heart of Thousand Oaks, the property boasts easy access to the 101 and 23 freeways. The proximity to Los Robles Hospital, a mere 8 minutes away, further enhances the appeal for medical professionals.
Expanding the horizons of convenience, Marin Corporate Center enjoys unparalleled access to a myriad of amenities within a 3-mile radius. From the vibrant Janss Marketplace to the upscale Thousand Oaks Mall, the surrounding neighborhood ensures an abundance of dining, shopping, and entertainment options for tenants and their clientele.
"At Marin Corporate Center, we offer flexible leasing options to accommodate diverse business needs," said Eric Kates, Commercial Real Estate Expert at Peak Commercial. "Whether you're seeking a turn-key solution or a tenant improvement allowance, our ownership is ready to collaborate and make your vision a reality."
The property offers an array of spaces to suit different preferences and budgets. Private offices, available on a month-to-month or long-term basis, start at just $1,000 per month, while shared spaces are available for as low as $700 per month. Tenants can also take advantage of conference facilities, fully equipped with modern amenities, making it effortless to impress clients during presentations. For a more collaborative atmosphere, shared coworking office spaces foster creativity and interaction among like-minded entrepreneurs.
Tenants at Marin Corporate Center also enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi, printing, scanning, and copying equipment. The fully equipped office kitchen, along with three smart TVs paired with Bluetooth capabilities, ensures seamless communication and productivity. Additionally, the spacious conference rooms, lounges, and outside patio provide ample opportunities for networking and relaxation.
Eric Kates, along with the dedicated team at Peak Commercial, stands ready to assist interested parties in securing these sought-after spaces. For inquiries, please contact Eric at (818) 414-2584 or ekates@peakcommercial.com.
ABOUT PEAK COMMERCIAL:
Peak Commercial (www.peakcommercial.com) is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm that specializes in sales, leasing, management, and investment of commercial properties in Southern California. With over 30 years of experience and a team of dedicated professionals, Peak Commercial provides comprehensive solutions for owners, investors, tenants, and developers across various property types and markets. Peak Commercial is part of the Peak Companies, (peakcorp.com) a one-stop resource for a broad range of real estate services.
Will White
Peak Commercial Real Estate
+1 (855) 906-1050
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram