Female Body found in Missouri River

July 19, 2023

Fremont County, Iowa - Shortly after 12:00 PM on Tuesday July 18, 2023, the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office received a call of a body found in the Missouri River. The body was found by employees of the Core of Engineers who were surveying the area approximately 4 miles south of the Bartlett boat ramp, west of Bartlett, Iowa.

The body is that of a white female of an unknown age. The body has been sent to the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny where a forensic autopsy will be performed to assist with the identification of the woman as well as the manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call either the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office at 712-374-2424 or the Iowa DCI at 712-322-1585