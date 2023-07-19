Shay Parker's Best American Psychics Unveils 2022 Ommie Award Winners: Celebrating Metaphysical Excellence
Best American Psychics reveals winners of the 2022 Ommie Awards, recognizing exceptional metaphysical practitioners' outstanding service and contributions.ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Shay Parker's Best American Psychics Reveals Nominees and Winners for the 2022 Ommie Awards
Shay Parker, the esteemed founder of Best American Psychics, has announced the exceptional individuals nominated from her renowned online directory of professional psychics for their outstanding contributions to metaphysics. The 2022 Ommie Awards, which can be viewed at https://www.youtube.com/@OMTimesTV, celebrate the remarkable service provided by these talented individuals in the realm of psychic phenomena and metaphysical practices.
The awards were divided into three levels, with the highest achievers being acknowledged as "Change Makers," followed by "Influencers" in the second position, and "Luminaries" in the third position. The winners were determined solely by the votes cast by the general public.
In the category of Best Angel Card Readers, Nancy Smith and Vicki Snyder were deserving nominees. After careful consideration, the coveted title was awarded to Nancy Smith, who has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of angelic realms and an unparalleled ability to provide guidance through angel card readings. Vicki Snyder received the "Influencer" award as the runner-up.
Three remarkable individuals emerged as nominees for the Best Animal Communicator category: Mari Cartagenova, Cate Coffelt, and Terrie Douglas. Ultimately, Mari Cartagenova's extraordinary skills in bridging the communication gap between humans and animals led her to receive the esteemed title of Best Animal Communicator, with Cate Coffelt as a close second, honored with the "Influencer" award, and Terrie Douglas securing the third position as a "Luminary."
Kathy Biehl was recognized as the Best Astrologer among a pool of accomplished nominees, including those outside of the Best American Psychics network. Kathy's profound insights and comprehensive astrological expertise set her apart, solidifying her position as the leading astrologer in her field.
Debbie Del Rio, a gifted Healer and Medical Intuitive, received a well-deserved nomination in the Best Healer and Medical Intuitive category. Her exceptional abilities to facilitate healing and provide intuitive insights have positively impacted numerous lives.
The Best Psychic Medium category presented an array of talented nominees, including Deborah Livingston, who was honored with the prestigious "Influencer" award, LJ the Medium, Katherine Glass, and Michelle Beltran. These extraordinary individuals have consistently demonstrated their remarkable connections with the spirit world.
In the realm of Numerology, two exceptional practitioners were acknowledged for their exceptional skills. Lisa Greenfield and Terrie Weston emerged as the Best Numerologist nominees, showcasing their profound understanding of numbers and their significance in individuals' lives.
The Best Psychic category highlighted a pool of immensely talented nominees, including Allison Hayes, Tiffany Powers, Marc Lainhart, and Lisa Greenfield. Ultimately, Tiffany Powers was crowned as the winner and "Change Maker," reflecting her incredible psychic abilities and dedication to helping individuals navigate life's complexities. Marc Lainhart earned a well-deserved "Influencer" award.
The Best Spiritual Channeler category showcased the extraordinary abilities of three nominees: Joy Elle, Jeanne Crescenzo, and Sharon Moon. After careful evaluation, Joy Elle was declared the winner, recognizing her exceptional talent in channeling divine wisdom and spiritual messages.
Lastly, Mary Daisley was recognized as the nominee in the Tarot reader category, a testament to her profound understanding of Tarot symbolism and her ability to provide insightful guidance through the cards. Mary received the "Influencer" award in her category.
Shay Parker and Best American Psychics extend their heartfelt congratulations to all the nominees and winners of the 2022 Ommie Awards. These remarkable individuals have consistently demonstrated their unwavering commitment to providing exceptional service to their clients and the broader metaphysical community.
For more information about the Ommie Awards and Best American Psychics, please visit www.bestamericanpsychics.com.
About Shay Parker's Best American Psychics:
Shay Parker's Best American Psychics is a distinguished online directory that features a carefully selected group of professional psychics, mediums, astrologers, and other metaphysical practitioners. The directory is a trusted resource for individuals seeking authentic and accurate spiritual guidance and metaphysical services.
