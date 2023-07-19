St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct in Georgia
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 23A2003890
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/06/2023 @ approximately 11:30 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Harrison Concrete (aggregate quarry), Highbridge Road (104a) Georgia
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct
ACCUSED: Douglas "Bert" Duffy
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VICTIM: Jay Soutiere
AGE: 54
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Duffy and Soutiere encountered each other while hauling aggregate material from the above location. The two are known to each other and have a contentious relationship. During the encounter, Duffy maneuvered/ positioned his dump truck to block Soutiere from being able to exit the truck scale area. It was alleged that Duffy then exited his truck and assaulted (punched)Soutiere as he remained in his truck, causing injury to his face. After the assault Duffy got back in his truck and left the area. On today’s date (07/19) Duffy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 08/29/2023.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023
COURT: Franklin
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
