St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct in Georgia

CASE#: 23A2003890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Mike Kamerling

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2023 @ approximately 11:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harrison Concrete (aggregate quarry), Highbridge Road (104a) Georgia

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

ACCUSED: Douglas "Bert" Duffy

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

VICTIM: Jay Soutiere

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Duffy and Soutiere encountered each other while hauling aggregate material from the above location. The two are known to each other and have a contentious relationship. During the encounter, Duffy maneuvered/ positioned his dump truck to block Soutiere from being able to exit the truck scale area. It was alleged that Duffy then exited his truck and assaulted (punched)Soutiere as he remained in his truck, causing injury to his face. After the assault Duffy got back in his truck and left the area. On today’s date (07/19) Duffy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 08/29/2023.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/29/2023

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.