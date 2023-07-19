Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,620 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,127 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct in Georgia

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2003890

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Sgt. Mike Kamerling                  

STATION:      St. Albans               

CONTACT#: 524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/06/2023 @ approximately 11:30 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Harrison Concrete (aggregate quarry), Highbridge Road (104a) Georgia

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Disorderly Conduct

 

ACCUSED:   Douglas "Bert" Duffy                                        

AGE:  31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

VICTIM: Jay Soutiere

AGE:  54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Duffy and Soutiere encountered each other while hauling aggregate material from the above location. The two are known to each other and have a contentious relationship. During the encounter, Duffy maneuvered/ positioned his dump truck to block Soutiere from being able to exit the truck scale area. It was alleged that Duffy then exited his truck and assaulted (punched)Soutiere as he remained in his truck, causing injury to his face. After the assault Duffy got back in his truck and left the area. On today’s date (07/19) Duffy was issued a citation to appear in Franklin Superior Court, Criminal Division, on 08/29/2023.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   08/29/2023       

COURT: Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:      No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks // Simple Assault & Disorderly Conduct in Georgia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more