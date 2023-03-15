CDM Electronics Now Stocks Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ Miniature M55116-Type TAC Audio Connectors
CDM's ISO and AS9100 Certified Headquarters in Turnersville, NJ
Plugs and Jacks Target Soldier Worn Military Tactical and Public Safety Communications ApplicationsTURNERSVILLE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CDM Electronics, a premier authorized distributor of electronic connectors and cables, today announced the ready-to-ship inventory of Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ MAP and MAJ Series of 10-contact miniature M55116-Type TAC audio connectors; miniature 6- and 7-contact designs are further available by special order.
The “Made in the USA” in-line and panel-mount plugs, and receptacles are notably 50% smaller than standard MIL-DTL55116 parts to meet the size, weight, and performance requirements of today’s soldier-worn, and ruggedized public safety communications applications. CDM’s deep inventory is optimized help OEM’s reduce supply chain disruptions while ensuring the integrity of vital communications networks. Ready-to-ship 10-conductor MAP and MAJ parts may be ordered online or by e-mailings sales@cdmelectronics.com. Call (877) 386-8200 for special order 6- and 7-conductor devices.
Engineered to meet and/or exceed the requirements of Department of Defense command, control, communications, computer, plus cyber defense (C5) systems, Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ miniature M55116-Type TAC audio connectors are uniquely suited for employment in any small-format application demanding MIL-DTL-55116 performance characteristics. Panel-mount plugs and receptacles, including those optimized for overmolding, are the ideal connectivity solution for state-of-the-industry military radios, tactical intercom networks along with ruggedized high-performance communications network designs.
Amphenol Nexus Technologies’ miniature M55116-Type plugs are offered with rigid contacts, while receptacles have molded-in spring loaded contacts with solder cup terminals to provide a self-cleaning feature as well as eliminate issues common with pin/socket open contacts. Solder-type contacts can be optionally used as a PC tail. Parts’ standard wire strain relief accommodates .125 and .250 cable diameters. Custom cable diameters, in-line receptacles, filtering and shielding, together with custom specifications are further accommodated.
Featuring a stainless steel, passivated shell, plus bayonet coupling, the miniature MAP and MAJ Series of M55116-Type TAC Audio connectors boast a 12mm footprint and maximum mated height of only 27mm. Parts are rated for 60V max. operation and provided standard with gold-plated brass/silver-plated BeCu (springs) contacts exhibiting 0.050 Ω max. resistance. Other specifications include an operating temperature range of -55ºC to +85ºC in addition to an insulation resistance of 1000 MΩ min.
For almost 30 years, CDM Electronics has delivered interconnect product and engineered cable assembly solutions to the world's leading aerospace, military, telecom, automotive, industrial, commercial, and alternative energy providers. Renowned for its unsurpassed levels of customer service and support, the company supplies Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) with full lines of standard and specialty connectors including circular, Mil-Spec, DIN, power, PROFIBUS, rectangular, and RF devices. CDM employs documented and controlled systems in its value-added division, which specializes in mission critical cable assembly, including RF cable assembly, military cable assembly, power cable assembly, and electromechanical builds. The company's ISO and AS9100 Certified headquarters is in Turnersville, NJ. CDM maintains a regional office in Richardson, TX.
