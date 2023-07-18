Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Hones Mentor, Train, and Evaluate Program

NORFOLK, Va. - During a 5-month period in early 2023, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) and U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) employed the Mentor, Train, and Evaluate (MTE) Program on two of the largest ship platforms to improve the deployment readiness of organic fleet medical forces.
