Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,617 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,120 in the last 365 days.

Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Hones Mentor, Train, and Evaluate Program

NORFOLK, Va. - During a 5-month period in early 2023, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic (NMFL) and U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) employed the Mentor, Train, and Evaluate (MTE) Program on two of the largest ship platforms to improve the deployment readiness of organic fleet medical forces.

You just read:

Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Hones Mentor, Train, and Evaluate Program

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more