El Paso Sector weekly recap

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Paso Sector disrupted numerous human smuggling schemes including stash houses, rescued two migrants, and made three drug seizures during the last week.

“El Paso Sector continues to successfully disrupt numerous human smuggling schemes and the illicit operations by Transnational Criminal Organizations,” said El Paso Sector Chief Patrol Agent Anthony “Scott” Good. “We will not stop in combating these dangerous criminal smuggling organizations efforts that endanger our communities.”

Migrants located in El Paso stash house.

El Paso Sector agents disrupted 24 human smuggling events within the last seven days alone leading to the apprehension of more than 145 smuggled migrants. Additionally, agents discovered six stash houses and took more than 52 migrants into custody.

A significant event occurred at approximately 2:00 a.m. July 9 when agents assigned to the El Paso Station disrupted a smuggling scheme encountering 12 smuggled migrants attempting to avoid detection utilizing city storm drains. Agents detected suspicious activity near the Modesto Park storm drainage and found the migrants inside the manhole. The group included migrants from Mexico and Guatemala including three unaccompanied Mexican juveniles. All migrants were medically evaluated and processed under Title 8 authority.

Migrants found in sports utility vehicle.

Also on July 9, agents assigned to the El Paso Station Anti-Smuggling Unit, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety, encountered 12 smuggled migrants crammed inside a sports utility vehicle near Interstate 10 and Artcraft Rd. Agents initially received information about a possible smuggling scheme and stopped the vehicle near a gas station. The vehicle was transporting migrants from Mexico, El Salvador and Guatemala including an unaccompanied juvenile from Guatemala. All migrants were found to be in good health and were processed under Title 8 authority.

On July 10, El Paso Station Border Patrol agents assigned to the Anti-Smuggling Unit, received information from the Santa Teresa Station Anti-Smuggling Unit on a possible stash house in west El Paso. When agents arrived at the location, they encountered 30 migrants including one unaccompanied juvenile from Guatemala. Migrants were from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras, all were found in good health and transported to the station for processing.

On July 13, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Alamogordo Station immigration inspection checkpoint encountered 2 kilos of cocaine inside of a vehicle. At approximately 5:00 p.m. a black sedan approached the immigration inspection area. A canine inspection helped lead agents to the narcotics concealed inside of the passenger side floor.

On July 14, Alamogordo Station agents discovered almost 12 pounds of cocaine inside a vehicle on the Highway 54 immigration inspection checkpoint. During the canine inspection of the vehicle, the dog alerted to the rear floorboards where three bundles of a white powdery substance was discovered. The substance later tested positive for cocaine.

On July 15, Lordsburg Station agents encountered 31 fentanyl pills inside a black sedan after a failed smuggling attempt on New Mexico Highway 80. After agents performed an immigration inspection, they encountered the narcotics concealed in a box. In addition to these narcotics smuggling cases, Border Patrol agents in El Paso Sector also arrested four criminals in separate incidents with multiple convictions for sex offenses, including child abuse.

