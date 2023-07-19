Khalsa Credit Union becomes latest Canadian credit union to launch ASAPP OXP™ AOS and CRM
This Wednesday, the Surrey-based Khalsa Credit Union launched the ASAPP OXP Account Origination Solution and Customer Relationship Management feature set.TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- This Wednesday, the Surrey-based Khalsa Credit Union launched the ASAPP OXP Account Origination Solution and Customer Relationship Management feature set. With this key step of digital transformation complete, Khalsa Credit Union members will benefit from anytime, anywhere, any device account origination and deeper staff relationships.
This implementation showcases the benefits of the ASAPP OXP Omnichannel Experience Platform. While the ASAPP OXP AOS streamlines staff processes and empowers members to access financial products in the way that suites their needs best, it also integrates in real-time to the CRM. This best-in-class feature set provides staff with an engaging workflow process to efficiently action each member opportunity and align member onboarding preferences with the right set of application processes. This demonstrates the power of ASAPP OXP as Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform. The powerful feature sets bring even more benefits to credit union Client-Partners when leveraged together.
After a short 12-week implementation process, the Khalsa Credit Union team is excited to bring the ASAPP AOS and CRM to members. "ASAPP OXP has been a great partner throughout the vendor selection and software implementation processes" said Hardeep Singh Bains, Khalsa Credit Union’s CEO. “We’re looking forward to continuing to work with them through the next implementation and have them as a partner for years to come.” Khalsa Credit Union will begin their next implementation of the ASAPP OXP Lending Origination Solution, ECM and ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ this fall.
“Khalsa Credit Union’s commitment to this implementation process has been impressive,” shared JR Pierman, ASAPP OXP’s President and CEO. “From day 1, they’ve put the member experience at the forefront, collaborating with the ASAPP OXP team, leveraging decades of our change management experience to ensure the overall member experience is optimized. This is why we’re excited to have them share their transformational journey at our 2023 World Credit Union Conference Lunch and Learn on Tuesday, July 25.”
- 30 -
About Khalsa Credit Union
Founded in Vancouver in 1986, Khalsa Credit Union’s story begins with pioneers who had deep roots in a closely bound Sikh Community within BC. Since inception, Khalsa Credit Union has grown as an organization but its values have stayed strong and true. Khalsa Credit Union believes in seva, equality, ethical behavior, accountability, and giving back to the community.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP™ is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of 54 credit unions, across 11 provinces, who manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.
