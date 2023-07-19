Submit Release
Attorney General Jackley, DCI Host Human Trafficking Training Conference

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says his office’s state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is hosting a human trafficking training conference this week in Pierre.

“Human trafficking happens here in South Dakota, and it is important that we all work together to address this issue,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We owe it to the victims and their families.”

The training is the first ever of its kind hosted by the Attorney General’s Office and DCI. More than 65 participants from law enforcement, local governments, tribes, non-profit organizations, and state government agencies are attending the two sessions being held this week at the Mickelson Law Enforcement Training Center.

Mary Beth Holzwarth, the Human Trafficking Coordinator for the State Division of Criminal Investigation, coordinated the conference and brought in Foundation United National Training Cadre to deliver the content. Topics include discussion on human trafficking trends, risk factors that lead to human trafficking, various forms of human trafficking, and how to navigate the Dark Web and conduct operations.

Speakers include a survivor of human trafficking.

“Human trafficking damages individuals, families, and communities,” said Attorney General Marty Jackley. “The key issue being stressed this week is collaboration; working together to address this serious crime.”

                                           -30-

