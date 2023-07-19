Reading is the essential foundation of all other learning. According to the most recent state data, only 48% of 3rd grade students in South Carolina are reading on grade level. The situation requires urgent action. Thankfully, we know real progress is possible.

In 2013, Mississippi passed the Literacy-Based Promotion Act. The law ensured all K-3 teachers were trained in the Science of Reading using an intensive literacy training known as Language Essentials for Teaching Reading and Spelling (LETRS) to equip educators to know what literacy skills to teach, the background research supporting those methods, and how best to teach them. This investment has paid huge dividends for Magnolia State students and is closing achievement gaps across the state.

South Carolina has begun its own LETRS journey and is already beginning to see results for students and newly empowered teachers. Much work remains to be done...but by harnessing the power of the Science of Reading, South Carolina's education future is bright! Click the link below for more information on LETRS and the Science of Reading.

South Carolina's Moment of Opportunity



