Lyricos® Learning’s IDEA Lab® Kids Embraces Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Its Educational Services

In order to stay ahead of the curve, education-focused franchise IDEA Lab® Kids is looking to utilize AI to improve the ways it can help students.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lyricos® Learning’s IDEA Lab® Kids, the education-based franchise system with an emphasis on a cutting-edge STEM plus Arts (STEAM) curriculum, is continuously pushing the boundaries of innovation to stay ahead of the game. In its quest to provide exceptional educational experiences, IDEA Lab® Kids is now embracing the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its services.

That’s according to IDEA Lab® Kids President Devina Bhojwani, who says she recognizes the immense potential of AI and machine learning to streamline processes, improve accessibility and unlock new opportunities for students and teachers alike.

“I think it's really going to make our jobs and the work that we do in the education space a lot easier,” said Bhojwani. “We’re really excited about it and we’re actively looking at different ways we can incorporate AI into the services we offer.”

AI has emerged as a transformative force across various industries, and Bhojwani says the education sector is no exception. She believes by harnessing the power of AI, IDEA Lab® Kids will be able to take its educational services to new heights. She says artificial intelligence can be utilized to help generate ideas for classroom activities, create content for IDEA Lab® Kids franchise owners and localize content for other countries so that children around the world can benefit from the brand’s educational videos.

However, Bhojwani also notes that while the brand is approaching the use of AI with an open mind, machine learning cannot replace the expertise that teachers bring to the classroom.

“Our core philosophy is providing children with an opportunity to think creatively and outside of the box,” said Bhojwani. “Even though AI could spark ideas for scripts and activities, we still need our own expert curriculum writers who are experienced with teaching and lesson planning. We never forget how it is the teacher or para professional in the classroom that motivates our children to learn and imagine.”

Chris Tusan, a certified Chemistry Teacher and Curriculum Developer for Lyricos® Learning, which operates IDEA Lab® Kids, suggests implementing artificial intelligence into the brand’s overall systems and operations is easier said than done. Tusan notes that AI systems need to be fine-tuned through a combination of “prompt engineering” and subject matter expertise. Prompt engineering is something he suggests is a career in itself and requires patience and persistence, and intentional direction in order to achieve optimal results.“There’s still so much work that needs to be done with AI,” said Tusan. “But the possibilities really are endless.”

As IDEA Lab® Kids embraces AI, the brand has been invited to join Google’s StartEd program, which is an initiative that supports EdTech companies by providing access to Google’s educational resources, tools and expertise. As a selected company, IDEA Lab® Kids will be able to leverage Google’s technologies, like Google Cloud, Google leadership in AI and Google Classroom resources, to enhance its products and services.

Looking ahead, IDEA Lab® Kids envisions AI as a potential catalyst for expansion and growth. By leveraging such new technologies, the franchisor aims to develop more content for its franchisees and cement its position as a leading STEM provider for after-school programs. Additionally, by embracing cutting-edge tech, the Lyricos Learning brand also seeks to enhance its offerings through its STEAM on Demand platform, catering to schools and districts with an advanced supplemental educational solution.

