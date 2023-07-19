Former Carrollton Exempted Village Schools Officials Receive Jail Sentences, Ordered to Make Restitution in Air Purifier Scheme

COLUMBUS – Two former Carrollton Exempted Village Schools officials were sentenced to 30 days in jail for their roles in a scheme to profit from the sale of air purifiers to the district, Auditor of State Keith Faber announced.

Former Superintendent David Quattrochi and former school board member Michael Pozderac, along with former teacher Mary “Jackie” Pozderac, also were ordered to make restitution as part of sentences handed down in Carroll County Common Pleas Court Tuesday.

The three earlier admitted using shell companies to sell air purifiers to the school district, pocketing the resulting profits. A fourth individual, Gus Nickolas, has pleaded not guilty in the case and is scheduled for trial in September.

The Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) began investigating after learning that a vendor’s fax number listed on a purchase order was the same as a golf course owned by Michael Pozderac.

SIU determined the Pozderacs, Quattrochi and Nickolas used two shell companies, The Phoenix Rising and Pozitively Quality Air, to sell air purifiers totaling $70,450 to the school district. The purifiers were purchased for $540 each, then sold to the district for between $1,199 and $1,499. The four divided the resulting profits among themselves while attempting to hide their involvement from the district.

All four were indicted in December 2022 on multiple felony charges. (Due to a potential conflict of interest, the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office appointed SIU attorneys to serve as special prosecutors in the case.)

Quattrochi pleaded guilty to a single count of theft in office, a fourth-degree felony. He was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail and 18 months in state prison, though the latter was stayed. Additionally, he was fined $1,000 and given three years of probation.

Michael Pozderac pleaded guilty to a single count of theft in office, a third-degree felony. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months in prison, the latter also stayed. Additionally, he was fined $1,500 plus court costs, ordered to complete 50 hours of community service, and given three years of probation.

Mary “Jackie” Pozderac pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of having an unlawful interest in a public contract. She received a 180-day stayed jail sentence and was ordered to complete 50 hours of community service.

The three also paid $69,165 in restitution and $4,510 for their share of the audit costs.

Since 2019, the Special Investigations Unit has assisted in 115 convictions resulting in more than $8.2 million in restitution (see Map of SIU Convictions?since January 2019). The team receives hundreds of tips of suspected fraud annually. Tips can be submitted anonymously online or via SIU’s fraud hotline at 866-FRAUD-OH (866-372-8364).

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 5,900 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov