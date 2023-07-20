TraQline Adds New VP of Product Management and Head of IT and Operations
Chad Pinkston and Charlie Harris bring decades of experience to help TraQline spearhead a new wave of data innovation for the durable goods industry.
Our data-focused products and technology require extreme precision and accuracy...and we are cultivating the talent. Chad and Charlie will play a vital role driving the next level of innovation”LOUISVILLE, KY, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TraQline, a leading market data and insights company, today announced the appointments of Charlie Harris as head of IT and operations and Chad Pinkston as vice president of product management. In their new roles, Pinkston and Harris will focus on driving innovation in order to better serve the durable goods industry through unmatched market, consumer and SKU data.
— David Stevenson, Ph.D - President
Harris steps into his new role with over 30 years of experience building agile teams focused on efficient software design, development, implementation, and support of data insights solutions. Prior to TraQline, Harris served as a partner at The Beyond Store, the director of software engineering at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, and as vice president of software development at Appriss. At TraQline, Harris will work to design and develop innovative technologies to address complex data driven challenges, as well as enhance TraQline’s offerings to exceed the level of quality and consistency that clients expect.
Pinkston brings 20 years of experience successfully identifying opportunities to drive revenue and creatively capitalizing on new markets, having previously served as vice president of partnerships at Farm Credit Mid-America, as director of product and engineering at CafePress, and as director of business development at Appriss. In his new role, Pinkston will be focused on developing new products and bringing them from concept to market while furthering TraQline’s integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence.
“We are excited to have Chad and Charlie join the deep bench of talent that we have in place at TraQline,” said Dave Stevenson, CEO of TraQline’s parent company, The Stevenson Company. “Our data-focused products and technology require extreme precision and accuracy, not to mention operational efficiency and ease of availability – and we are cultivating the talent in design, delivery, and operations to support and further elevate these products. Chad and Charlie will play a vital role driving the next level of innovation for TraQline, readying our company to serve the durable goods industry better than ever through new and expanded data and analytics tools.”
The appointments follow TraQline’s recent announcement of its new brand identity for its flagship product, Durable IQ. Over the past 20 years, the company has built an innovative suite of insights solutions for the consumer durables sector. With over 600,000 consumers surveyed every year, and thousands of SKU-level data points ingested, the company's analytics cover all industry brands and retailers, delivering 100% market coverage for over 250 product categories. Through this reliable and comprehensive market data, TraQline empowers users to make informed decisions about product development, marketing, and sales strategies within the industry.
“With the rapid growth of AI and automation, it is crucial for businesses to be able to properly integrate these new tools in a way that informs and meets their goals,” said Harris. “I’m looking forward to being part of an innovative team to ensure TraQline delivers the best possible data and solutions for its customers.”
“TraQline is an established industry leader that excels at addressing many of its customers’ most challenging problems – such as obtaining good, quality data in the durable goods space,” said Pinkston. “The company is well positioned to bring even more efficient and effective insights to this industry, and I’m excited to help drive new innovations and data capabilities to revolutionize this space.”
About TraQline
TraQline is the leading provider of modern market data solutions for the consumer durables industry. Powered by an innovative suite of solutions, TraQline delivers unparalleled insight into consumer behavior, preferences, and trends across a range of industries, including home appliances, home improvement, consumer electronics, and more. Trusted by businesses for more than 28 years, the company's comprehensive state-of-the-art data and analytics tools help users make informed decisions to drive growth in their business, inspire new advancements in product development, and develop impactful, efficient, and effective marketing and sales strategies. For more information, please visit TraQline.com.
