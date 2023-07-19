Fast Company Names InVision Communications as a Top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators
InVision Communications, a leading audience engagement agency specializing in integrated marketing solutions, was recognized by Fast Company as one of the Top 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators 2023 and the winner in the U.S. category. InVision was one of three marketing and advertising agencies to win the coveted accolade.
“Innovation is the key to sustained long-term success for InVision,” said John Emmaneel, SVP, New Vertical Markets / GM InVision Chicago. “Not only are our clients looking for innovative and creative ideas to solve their business challenges, but so is our organization. We saw a central opportunity for all InVision employees—no matter their position—to contribute to our corporate goal around a shared priority of innovation. This recognition is a testament to our commitments, our workplace culture, and our path forward.”
With innovation as a key theme permeating InVision’s corporate goals in 2022, InVision launched several programs and initiatives—including extensive training, research and key hires—to execute on this vision.
A set of cross-company task forces— comprised of employees from various generations, tenures, backgrounds, departments and positions—were formed to help drive innovation in key areas of the agency’s growth. This included a Shadow Board team, a group of age-diverse (Gen Y and Gen Z) individuals and a Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) task force to embody true diversity of thought and offer unique perspectives intended to impact key decisions in five key areas: building IVC’s future and supporting staff, clients, communities, and the industry.
In 2022, InVision co-founders Rod Mickels and Drew Hagen launched the formation of an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), making InVision Communications 100% employee-owned. As an employee-owned agency, the goal was to empower employees to drive InVision’s future growth and success by finding innovative ways to improve workflows, introduce best practices, improve processes, and reimagine client solutions.
To further support InVision’s shared priority of innovation, InVision launched the Innovation Accelerator program, an employee empowerment program that promotes a safe and supportive environment for all employees to be innovative, take risks, and share new ideas that help to solve internal and external business challenges. Ideas submitted are evaluated by a team that determines whether to proceed to incubation and action, based on considerations such as time required, external partnerships and monetary investment. InVision celebrates and rewards employees who submit ideas to the Innovation Accelerator Program or demonstrate innovative thinking in their work at the agency’s monthly Big Deal Innovation Awards.
In the experiential and events industry, clients look to InVision to solve their business challenges in unique technology-forward ways that drive behavioral change and action among their key audiences. This inspired the formation of the Immersive Experience Center (IXC), a newly formed division dedicated to researching and developing innovative pipelines and creative solutions for clients. IXC merges art and technology to drive digital transformations and engagement campaigns, and generate new, mixed reality activations and brand experiences. To share those efforts publicly, InVision launched the IXC website, an interactive, metaverse-inspired online destination where clients are invited to learn and explore InVision’s innovative and digital capabilities.
As a leader in immersive technology, InVision wanted to bring innovative technology directly to clients through hands-on experiences. InVision debuted the Innovation Playground to demonstrate how technology solves business challenges and drives business results through immersive, metaverse-inspired experiences. The Innovation Playground in-person experience premiered 15+ activations, including augmented reality (AR), virtual reality, avatar creation, haptics, and holographic technology. The hands-on workshops were conducted nationwide at the offices of leading Fortune 500 brands including Amazon, Box, Dell Technologies, Fandom, Gartner and Hyzon.
About InVision Communications:
A full-service audience engagement agency since 1991, we move people to action through integrated experiential, design, digital, and communications campaigns anchored in strategy, creativity, and technology. We proudly partner with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Oracle, Genentech, Dell Technologies, Ace Hardware, ServiceNow and DuPont, and bring them to life in exciting, memorable ways. We know audience attention is limited, so our stories go straight to the heart of what matters.
