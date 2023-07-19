US14A chip sealing scheduled for July 24 start; chipping will complete 2022 project

At least five days of chip sealing is planned beginning July 24 on the mountain section of US14A east of Lovell, and traffic delays of up to 20 minutes are expected.

The 9.7-mile project begins at milepost 70.72 on US14A, about 24 miles east of Lovell, and concludes at milepost 80.42. All road improvements are dependent upon favorable weather.

The $3.7 million Lovell-Burgess Junction pavement improvement project was completed in 2022, with the exception of chip sealing.

Prime contractor is Century Companies, Inc., of Lewistown, Mont.

"We have been waiting for the weather to be warm enough on top of the mountain to chip seal this year," said Wyoming Department of Transportation project engineer Jordan Erz of Worland. "Normally, it's warm enough to chip seal highways by July 4, but this year it snowed up there on July 4."

Project questions may be directed to WYDOT Resident Engineer Michael Miller, P.E., at (307) 568-3400.

For information about this news release, please contact Cody Beers, WYDOT public relations specialist, at (307) 431-1803.