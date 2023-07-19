MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Tips for Your Tires 

Tire safety is crucial for motorists. Maintaining proper tire pressure, checking tread depth, and regular tire rotations are essential. These practices optimize performance, extend tire life, and minimize the risk of accidents or breakdowns. Prioritizing tire safety ensures a safer and smoother driving experience.

One of the top incidents that MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance, responds to is flat tires. Understanding proper tire care can help you and others on the road stay safe and save money!

Did You Know?

In 2020, a total of 664 people died on the road in tire-related crashes (NHTSA)

Only 19% of consumers properly inflate their tires (NHTSA)

Properly inflated tires can extend the average life of a tire by 4,700 miles (NHTSA)

Tires are one of the most critical safety components of a vehicle. A top priority for all motorists should be tire care and maintenance. NHTSA provides the following maintenance tips for safety and savings.

Tire Pressure: Check the pressure of all tires, including your spare, at least once a month when the tires are "cold," meaning that the car hasn't been driven for at least three hours.

Tire Tread: Check your tire's tread at least once a month when checking their pressure.

Balance and Alignment: Tire balancing ensures your wheels rotate properly and don't cause the vehicle to shake or vibrate. New tires should always be balanced when installed.

Tire Rotation: Rotating your tires can help reduce irregular wear, which will help your tires last longer and maintain fuel efficiency. Rotate tires every 5,000 to 8,000 miles or sooner if uneven wear appears.

MassDOT’s Highway Assistance Program, sponsored by MAPFRE Insurance, is on patrol to help all motorists, including motorcyclists, on the highways. Patrol operators monitor some of the state’s busiest highways around Metro Boston, Worcester, Springfield and Cape Cod (seasonal). The Highway Assistance Patrol covers 13 major state roadways and interstates, the Emergency Service Patrol covers the Mass Pike (I-90) from New York to Boston and the Incident Response Operators cover the Metropolitan Highway System and tunnels. The Highway Assistance Patrol is in service Monday–Friday between the hours of 6 a.m.–10 a.m. and 3 p.m.–7 p.m. During holidays, there are extended routes in heavy traffic areas. On I-90, and in Boston’s tunnel system, assistance is provided 24 hours per day, 7 days a week.

Written By

Your friends at MAPFRE Insurance