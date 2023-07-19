AG Yost Recognizes Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy with STAR Designation

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Training Academy today became the 19th law enforcement training organization in the state recognized as a STAR Academy by Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

“My office is here to assist law enforcement in all avenues — from training and investigations to crime scenes and DNA testing,” Yost said. “The STAR designation reinforces how Ohio law enforcement goes above and beyond in the call of duty and I’m pleased to be here to recognize the highway patrol. The excellence in training they bring to the table has long been known.”

Since Yost introduced the STAR program two years ago, 19 of the 59 academies in Ohio have received the designation, which indicates that the patrol academy, like the others before it, has gone above and beyond in its basic training of peace officers. Likewise, its policies and methods have passed a rigorous review by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy ( OPOTA ).

“We take great pride in the quality of professional training we provide in our basic police curriculum for our law enforcement partners across Ohio,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, superintendent of the highway patrol.

“This certification reinforces that the patrol has one of the best training academies in the country and that we are maintaining the highest level of professional standards while training the next generation of law enforcement officers.”

Academies designated as a STAR Academy must meet both mandatory and supplemental criteria, including:

Eighty-five percent of the cadets eligible to sit for the state certification exam pass it.

Eighty-five percent of the cadets who attempt the final physical fitness assessment pass at the 50th percentile or better.

Cadets receive more than the minimum of 15 cumulative hours of training in high-risk topics such as crisis intervention, building searches, and search and seizure

The academy pursues and/or maintains training for cadets on technological devices such as body cameras and drones.

Ohio academies that provide basic training and meet the criteria may request to be STAR-certified by emailing AskOPOTA@OhioAGO.gov

