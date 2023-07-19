USS Kentucky Hosts ROK President Yoon

Cara Abercrombie, Coordinator for Defense Policy and Arms Control at the U.S. National Security Council; General Paul LaCamera, Commander United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea; Joy Sakurai, U.S. Charge d’affaires; and Vipin Narang, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy, toured the USS Kentucky with President Yoon and Mrs. Kim Keon Hee, Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, andNational Security Office Director Cho Tae-yong.

The delegation received a briefing on the submarine’s capabilities and its contributions to U.S. extended nuclear deterrence and the ROK-U.S. Alliance’s combined defense posture.

The USS Kentucky’s port visit to Busan reinforces the United States’ enduring and ironclad commitment to extended deterrence and maintaining the capabilities necessary to ensure any nuclear attack by the DPRK against the ROK would be met with a swift, overwhelming, and decisive response.

The USS Kentucky is homeported in Naval Base Kitsap – Bangor, Washington, and provides the United States with its most survivable leg of the nuclear triad.

