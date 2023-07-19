Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,600 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,221 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces two enforcement actions against Deutsche Bank AG, its New York branch, and other U.S. affiliates

July 19, 2023

Federal Reserve Board announces two enforcement actions against Deutsche Bank AG, its New York branch, and other U.S. affiliates

For release at 11:30 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced two enforcement actions against Deutsche Bank AG, its New York branch, and other U.S. affiliates.

First, the Board issued a consent order and a $186 million fine based on unsafe and unsound practices and violations of the Board's 2015 and 2017 consent orders with Deutsche Bank relating to sanctions compliance and anti-money laundering controls. The Board found that Deutsche Bank made insufficient remedial progress under the 2015 and 2017 consent orders and had deficient anti-money laundering internal controls and governance processes relating to its prior relationship with the Estonian branch of Danske Bank. This consent order requires Deutsche Bank to prioritize completion of several critical requirements of the Board's prior orders.

Separately, the Board announced a Written Agreement to address other general deficiencies relating to Deutsche Bank's governance, risk management, and controls.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces two enforcement actions against Deutsche Bank AG, its New York branch, and other U.S. affiliates

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more