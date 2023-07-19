Shelby County Businessman Arrested on Tax Charges

MEMPHIS - The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of 70-year-old Neil Thomas Heins in Memphis.

On July 11, 2023, a Shelby County Grand Jury indicted Heins on one felony count of theft over $60,000, and two felony counts of tax evasion related to the filing of false sales tax returns at Neil’s Grille and Bar where he is the owner.

“Most businesses in Tennessee remit the tax dollars they collect from customers,” said Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano. “This indictment should serve as a warning to those that believe they can get away with tax fraud. Our Department remains committed to prosecuting tax evaders to ensure a level playing field for all businesses.”

If convicted, Heins could be sentenced to a maximum of twelve years in the state penitentiary and fined up to $25,000 for the theft charge and three years in penitentiary and fined up to $3,000 for each tax charge.

The Department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

The Department is pursuing the criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Steven Mulroy's Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee's revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).

