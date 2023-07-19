Mungo Homes expanding corporate headquarters in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Mungo Homes, a home builder with communities throughout the Southeast, is expanding its corporate headquarters in Richland County. The $10 million investment will create 40 new jobs.

Mungo Homes will build a new, 20,250-square-foot facility to house marketing, human resources, information technology, accounting, purchasing and customer service teams. The new building will sit adjacent to the current headquarters, located at 441 Western Lane in Irmo, which will receive extensive renovations.

Established in Columbia in 1954, Mungo Homes is part of Berkshire-Hathaway Inc. and works in markets throughout the Carolinas, Georgia and Virginia. The company expects to complete this project in late 2024 or early 2025. Individuals who are interested in joining the Mungo Homes team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $200,000 Set-Aside grant to Richland County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“Even though our footprint has expanded to four states, this company was ‘born’ in Irmo, South Carolina so it’s important to us to remain headquartered in our home community. We appreciate the support from the Department of Commerce, along with Richland County, to help make this project a reality, and we look forward to providing our team members with an updated work environment that mirrors the innovation and thoughtfulness we put into our homes.”-Mungo Homes CEO Steven Mungo

“Mungo Homes’ decision to expand its corporate headquarters in Richland County is a testament to the company’s strong growth and commitment to its South Carolina roots. With a $10 million investment and the creation of 40 new jobs, this expansion will help further contribute to South Carolina’s thriving economy.”-Gov. Henry McMaster

“Nothing makes us prouder than watching a South Carolina-based company evolve into a leader in the Southeast. This $10 million investment and 40 new jobs are indicators that Mungo Homes is building on its reputation of excellence.”-Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“This investment supports council’s commitment to bolstering economic development throughout Richland County while contributing to the success of local business. The expansion will not only be an asset to the Irmo area with the creation of new jobs but also add to the vibrancy and quality of life in the community. We welcome and are excited about this new opportunity for growth.” -Richland County Council Chair Overture Walker

FIVE FAST FACTS