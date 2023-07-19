Segmed Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Advancing Trust in its Mission to Democratize Real-World Imaging Data

Today, Segmed announced achievement of certification to ISO/IEC 27001—an internationally recognized standard for an Information Security Management System.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Segmed, a company building the world’s largest repository of real-world medical imaging data, today announced that they successfully achieved the Information Security Management System standard ISO/IEC 27001 certification. This is a significant milestone for the company and reinforces Segmed’s dedication to enabling the responsible sharing of de-identified real-world imaging data (RWiD).

Considered the gold standard in information security, ISO/IEC 27001 is an internationally accepted compliance standard that mandates numerous controls for the establishment, operation, monitoring, maintenance, and continual improvement of an Information Security Management System (ISMS).

This standard provides a systematic approach to managing sensitive company information, including data security, risk management, and protection of customer privacy. By achieving this certification, Segmed has proven its ability to implement and maintain comprehensive security controls and processes that adhere to the stringent requirements set forth by the International Organization for Standards (ISO).

Security and privacy are of paramount importance in the healthcare industry, particularly when it comes to handling medical data. Segmed recognizes the sensitive nature of patient information and the need for establishing secure, responsible data sharing practices. With this ISO 27001 certification in hand, the company has demonstrated its ability to effectively identify and mitigate security risks, ensuring the confidentiality and integrity of de-identified medical imaging data.

“Protecting patient privacy is paramount to our mission,” said Adam Koszek, Chief Technology Officer at Segmed. “Real-world data is sensitive, and by implementing the protocols and procedures required by the ISO certification, we want to convey the message to our customers, data providers and partners that we take security and privacy seriously.”

To learn more about Segmed’s mission and their Insight platform, please contact info@segmed.ai or visit https://www.segmed.ai/.

About Segmed:

Segmed’s mission is to revolutionize healthcare research by unlocking the unique information found in medical imaging studies so they can be applied to innovations. We are building a user-friendly, self-serve data platform with the world’s largest repository of real-world imaging data (RWiD), so we can make it easy for researchers and developers to acquire imaging data for training, testing, and validating their medical AI algorithms. Learn more at https://www.segmed.ai/.