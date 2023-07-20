Expanding Opportunities by Unlocking Snowray’s Terminology Server with API Keys
One step closer to healthcare data exchange and interoperability with the FHIR-compatible resource management API of Snowray
This advancement opens the way for enhancing healthcare interoperability and creating innovative solutions that positively impact the domain.”BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- To many of us, a well-designed User Interface packed with a range of features is all we need to manage our terminology content on a daily basis. While Snowray provides a visual interface that offers an easy-to-use and intuitive way to interact with the underlying terminology server without requiring technical knowledge, endless opportunities lie beyond the visible parts of the web application as well.
— Márk Czotter, CTO
Having access to the Snow Owl Terminology Server allows for programmatic interactions to streamline workflows by batch processing and automation, or even integration with other systems. With a valid API token, technical users can leverage the server capabilities to retrieve clinical data using complex queries, or validate content accuracy against terminology standards like SNOMED CT, LOINC, ICD-10, and ICD-11. In addition to looking up, listing, or filtering the available content, FHIR terminology resources can also be created by importing from official packages, other popular formats such as RF2, CSV, or JSON, or directly from other terminology servers via content syndication.
“We are thrilled to introduce the API key generation feature for accessing Snowray’s Terminology Server,” said Márk Czotter, CTO of B2i Healthcare. “This advancement opens the way for enhancing healthcare interoperability and creating innovative solutions that positively impact the domain.”
What makes this feature even more exciting is the possibility of generating user-defined API keys where the resource scope and expiration time can be adjusted to specific user preferences, empowering developers and technical users with greater flexibility and control over the functionality.
API access is granted in the Organization tier and above, but other users can also get a taste of generating API keys and experimenting with the accompanying organizational advantages during a 14-day free trial period. Get started by visiting the official website at https://snowray.app.
Zsófia Pálmai
B2i Healthcare
email us here