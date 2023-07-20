Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First Family First Raises $11 Million in Series A Funding Round

Funds to fuel moonshot to solve caregiver crisis

Caregiving can feel like an impossible challenge. Our mission is to discover the core problems a family is facing and to help put in place a comprehensive plan to solve them.” — Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Family First, the leading expert-led and technology-powered caregiving solution, announced the close of an $11 million Series A funding round led by RPM Ventures and Eos Venture Partners, with participation by Wormhole Capital and Stephen Fromm. The company will use the funds to drive its mission of solving the crushing challenges faced by the nearly 50 million Americans who care for an aging or ill loved one.

“Caregiving is an unsustainable crisis,” said Evan Falchuk, CEO of Family First. “It cries out for a bold, comprehensive solution that Family First delivers.”

Family First partners with employers and insurers to make its service available to people juggling work and caregiving. While all caregivers experience stress, working caregivers in the United States suffer dramatic impacts on their professional lives and their mental health and well-being. According to a Harvard Business School study, more than 80% of working caregivers said caregiving made them less productive. The financial impact is stunning, with the Department of Health and Human Services stating that families suffer $522 billion in lost annual income because of caregiving.

Adam Boyden, Managing Director of RPM Ventures, emphasized, “We are excited to work with the Family First team as it solves the urgent need for caregiving solutions.”

“Family First has a holistic, expert approach to solving caregiving problems,” said Jonathan Kalman, founding partner of Eos Venture Partners. “And Family First’s leadership has the proven expertise and a track record of scaling this kind of an expert solution.”



About Family First

Family First delivers an impactful employee benefit that solves families’ true caregiving problems. Family First defines the caregiving solutions market with a platform that solves the full spectrum of caregiver challenges. Family First combines 30 years of experience, a multi-disciplinary team of experts, and leading technology and data analytics. The company’s mission is to ensure families have the caregiving solutions they need and that their loved ones are on the right path. Learn more at www.family-first.com