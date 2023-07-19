Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,581 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 470,170 in the last 365 days.

Missouri Sales and Use Tax Lookup

JEFFERSON CITY

The Missouri Department of Revenue has released a newly enhanced version of sales and use tax rate lookup map. The Missouri Sales and Use Tax Lookup is a Google based map that provides some features that the prior map displayed but offers new features as well. This lookup tool is intended to provide customers with up to date tax rates and boundaries for addresses throughout the state of Missouri.

Features include:

  • Tax rates for January 1, 2023 through current. This also allows the ability for the customer to research a prior tax rate imposed back to January 2023.
  • Boundaries for cities, counties, districts and annexations throughout Missouri.  After entering an address, click on the empty box next to the interested jurisdiction.
  • The jurisdiction code for the address you are searching in the lookup tool. Jurisdiction codes are used by businesses when filing a sales or use tax return with the department.
  • Multiple tax types and special item taxes displayed. The prior map displayed the sales and use tax rates. Now you can see the tax rates that apply to special item taxes.
    • Sales Tax
    • Use Tax
    • Food Tax
    • Branson Food/Drink (Displays only for applicable jurisdictions)
    • Branson Tourism District Hotel Exemption (Displays only for applicable jurisdictions)
    • Lamar Heights Food (Displays only for applicable jurisdictions)
    • Motor Vehicle Titling Tax – Missouri Dealer
    • Motor Vehicle Titling Tax – Non-Missouri Dealer
    • Adult Use Marijuana
    • Battery Manufacturing
    • Domestic Utilities
    • Text Book
  • Ability to export the tax rate printout for the searched address.
  • Links to the Taxability Matrices that outlines the taxability of products and services based on Missouri law is available in the Overview section.
  • Allows customers to send questions to the Department via email.

###

You just read:

Missouri Sales and Use Tax Lookup

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more