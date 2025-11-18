Butler License Office Transitions to New Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO —

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Butler License Office. The contract has been awarded to BPD Holdings, LLC.

The license office, located at 105 North Orange St., will close at the end of business on Monday, November 17, and reopen on Thursday, November 20, at the same location. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM. Phone: (660) 679-0061.

While the office is closed for transition, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

• Harrisonville License Office – 2009 Plaza Dr.

• Clinton License Office – 702 East Ohio St., Suite 4

• Osceola License Office – 210 Olive St.

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

