JBX PaperPak Takes the Fight to Plastic Pollution | Paper Straws

JBX PaperPak Leads the Way in the Push for a Sustainable Future

The old ways aren't working, so here at JBX PaperPak we are forging new ones. We are dedicated to minimising the impact of industry on the environment, and we will lead by example in doing so.” — George Kiernan

JBX PaperPak, a leading Irish paper straw manufacturer, is proudly committed to combatting the plastic pollution crisis with its high-quality and environmentally conscious paper straws.



JBX PaperPak Paper Straws are Raising the Bar



One of the main reasons consumers have been hesitant to embrace paper straws is the perception that they are low quality and quickly lose their shape in drinks. However, JBX PaperPak is revolutionising the paper straw market by producing the highest quality paper straws that hold their shape longer than any other.

At JBX PaperPak's state-of-the-art facility in Dublin, all products are meticulously crafted using food grade materials and assembled using the most advanced machinery in the industry. The 3-ply straws are specially coated with extra lacquer, ensuring they retain their shape in drinks for the longest possible amount of time. The manufacturing facility has been designed and assembled by expert chemical engineers and specialist machining technicians, guaranteeing the highest standards of production.

Furthermore, JBX PaperPak sources all materials locally, allowing them to maintain full control over the contents and ensure the quality of their products. By prioritising quality, JBX PaperPak is determined to change the perception of paper straws and provide customers with a superior and enjoyable drinking experience that does not sacrifice sustainability.



JBX PaperPak Leads in Environmentally Friendly Practices



In addition to their commitment to quality, JBX PaperPak is dedicated to minimising its environmental impact and providing the most environmentally friendly straw option available. By partnering exclusively with local supply partners for materials, including packaging, JBX PaperPak significantly reduces its carbon footprint.

JBX PaperPak straws are ISO certified as 100% recyclable, compostable, biodegradable, and completely free of plastic. This makes them a truly eco-friendly alternative to traditional plastic straws, effectively protecting the environment from the harmful effects of single-use plastics. With tens of billions of plastic straws polluting just coastlines around the world, with many billions more wreaking havoc in oceans and landscapes, JBX PaperPak's sustainable practices are leading the charge against plastic pollution.

A spokesperson for JBX PaperPak said, "JBX PaperPak is committed to providing the highest quality and most environmentally friendly paper straws on the market. We will revolutionise the industry and change the perception of paper straws. We are proud to lead the way from our home here in Dublin, and we will not stop in our efforts to create a more sustainable future for our children, and for their children.”

With its focus on quality, sustainability, and environmental responsibility, JBX PaperPak is paving the way for a greener future. Choosing JBX PaperPak's eco-friendly paper straws makes a positive impact on the environment.