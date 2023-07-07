The WasteTrade Circular Economy | A Tech Solution to the Waste Crisis

WasteTrade: Creating a Circular Economy

The cutting-edge technology behind the WasteTrade marketplace is driving forward the transition of the wider waste and recycling industries towards a circular economic model.” — George Kiernan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- WasteTrade, the newly launched online waste marketplace, stands poised to drive the waste industry towards the circular economic model needed to tackle the waste crisis. The marketplace responds to the pressing demand for efficient recycling, given the billions of tonnes of waste, including the hundreds of millions of tonnes of plastic waste, generated annually worldwide. WasteTrade is transforming the sector, making recycling straightforward and profitable, reducing the reliance on more environmentally detrimental waste disposal methods.

Tech Revolution for Waste

WasteTrade capitalises on cutting-edge technology to introduce a reliable and efficient digital trading platform for waste commodities. The platform connects the producers and recyclers of these materials around the world, while handling all compliance paperwork, due diligence, and logistics internally. WasteTrade's breakthrough approach removes the long-standing obstacles that have prevented businesses from recycling their waste for decades.

The Profitability of the Circular Economy

Adhering to the circular economy's core principle of keeping materials in use, WasteTrade's services provide a strong business case for recycling. Their methodology conserves natural resources, reduces emissions—since recycled materials demand less energy than new ones—and protects the environment from the harmful consequences of resource extraction.

Emissions Reduction with Think Carbon

Furthering their commitment to emissions reduction, WasteTrade has partnered with Think Carbon, an AI tool, to bring the carbon footprint of the waste industry to a new low. Think Carbon measures the carbon footprint of different waste management options available to WasteTrade users, allowing them to select the most carbon-efficient solutions.

Streamlined Logistics with Internal Haulage

WasteTrade's innovative internal haulage platform cuts transport time and distance, bringing down costs dramatically. It allows accredited hauliers to bid directly on the delivery for materials sold through the marketplace, ensuring easy access to ethical and cost-effective transport services.

Maximising Profitability and Ensuring Compliance

By connecting waste producers, recyclers, and hauliers directly via its platform, eliminating the need for middlemen, WasteTrade maximises the profitability for all parties involved.

All users must submit their company information and compliance documents for the verification process before being given access to the marketplace. This ensures the integrity, reliability, and security of the marketplace for all users. This approach, together with WasteTrade's internal haulage management, guarantees complete visibility and traceability over the movement of waste materials.

WasteTrade's pioneering technology is at the forefront of the transition towards a circular economy, effectively addressing the waste crisis and lowering carbon emissions. By prioritising ethical and lucrative recycling, the company is taking firm steps towards a sustainable future.