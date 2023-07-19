Jenesis Software Announces Exciting New VoIP Integration with Lightspeed
Revolutionize your insurance agency management system with JenesisNow's new VoIP integration with Lightspeed, enhancing efficiency and relationships.
This integration empowers our customers to streamline their communication process, resulting in a more dynamic and efficient workflow.”ELON, NC, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jenesis Software, a pioneer in the insurance agency management system market, is thrilled to announce a significant new integration between JenesisNow and Lightspeed Voice, a leader in VoIP phone service. This innovative partnership aims to revolutionize how insurance agencies manage their relationships with policyholders, bringing unprecedented efficiency and ease to communication processes.
The collaboration represents a harmonious blend of JenesisNow's powerful web-based software, known for managing existing clients and marketing to potential prospects, with Lightspeed's top-tier VoIP service, renowned for its outstanding customer service and industry-leading integrations.
"This integration empowers our customers to streamline their communication process, resulting in a more dynamic and efficient workflow," said Eddie Price, Founder and Owner of Jenesis Software. "With the launch of this integration, we're able to bring our customers the combined strength of two industry-leading platforms. An insurance agency management system with Lightspeed makes calling potential and existing customers fast, easy, and efficient."
Lightspeed's VoIP service is equipped with some impressive features, including live call monitoring, a visual switchboard, call activity reporting, call recordings, and much more. These features, when combined with the sophisticated client management capabilities of JenesisNow, will transform how insurance agencies operate, paving the way for a more digitally advanced and customer-centric industry.
When a call comes in through Lightspeed, the client profile associated with that number will automatically appear in the JenesisNow system. This seamless integration saves time, reduces errors, and increases office efficiency. The integration process is straightforward and user-friendly, and Jenesis Software has also produced a helpful video to guide customers through it.
This integration aims to set a new standard for excellence in the insurance industry by weaving together innovative technologies, centralized data, and simplified processes. The ability to receive and make calls directly from computers eliminates the need for additional hardware, reducing costs and simplifying setups.
Agents are empowered with lightning-speed access to crucial client information while handling calls, amplifying their performance and productivity levels.
"This partnership signifies another leap forward for Jenesis Software in our quest to create customer-centric solutions that transform ordinary experiences into extraordinary value," said Price.
In the insurance business, it's not just about collecting info. It’s also about understanding it. It's more about building relationships than just talking to potential customers. The latest integration between JenesisNow and Lightspeed Voice brings this idea to life.
Additionally, a dedicated support team with JenesisNow is available to assist with the integration process, ensuring every agency can take full advantage of these powerful new tools that come with this new insurance agency management system.
To celebrate this exciting announcement, Jenesis Software offers a free demonstration video of how easy it is to integrate Lightspeed with the insurance agency management system.
Discover how to build stronger relationships with your policyholders and increase office efficiency like never before with the integration of JenesisNow and Lightspeed.
About Jenesis
Jenesis Software provides is a web-based insurance agency management system, JenesisNow. It is an intelligent tool to make running an insurance agency easier and more efficient with features like smart integrations, credit card processing, electronic signature, auto-filling Acord forms, smart task list reminders, calendar and email integration, time clock, built-in marketing tools, company downloads, and more. After 20 years of teaming with independent insurance agencies, Jenesis Software continues to be a leader in innovation and one of the most respected names in the insurance industry.
