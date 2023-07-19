Kal Kalotai Announced as NovusNorth Chief Experience and Design Officer, Strengthening Innovation and Design Solutions
Expansion of Kalotai's responsibilities further strengthens NovusNorth's commitment to delivering client solutions that drive growth and superior experiences.
Kal's expertise in design strategy, passion for creating transformative experiences and understanding of client needs will be invaluable as we continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NovusNorth, a leading innovator in digital solutions, is thrilled to announce the expansion of Kal Kalotai’s role and responsibilities to Chief Experience and Design Officer. Kal brings a wealth of experience and expertise in design strategy, user experience, and innovation, further strengthening NovusNorth's commitment to delivering transformative solutions that drive business growth and elevate user experiences.
— Dave Cowing, CEO of NovusNorth
In his expanded role as Chief Experience Officer and Head of Design, Kal Kalotai will be growing the design team in various capacities and spearheading the company's strategic solutions in experience strategy and design, ensuring a relentless focus on customer-centricity and innovation for the financial services industry. With his extensive background in experience research, strategy and design, design methodologies, emerging technologies, and digital transformation, Kal will play a pivotal role in shaping NovusNorth's design vision and delivering solutions that exceed client expectations.
Kal is a seasoned industry professional with a proven track record in driving design excellence. With over 25 years of experience in the digital space, he has successfully led design teams and delivered innovative solutions particularly across industries with deep expertise in financial services. Kal's unique blend of creativity, strategic thinking, understanding of process, people and their behaviors, and technical acumen enables him to provide leadership and create impactful user experiences and solutions that align with business goals.
"We are thrilled to announce the expansion of Kal’s role as Chief Experience and Design Officer," said Dave Cowing, CEO of NovusNorth. "Kal's deep expertise in design strategy, his passion for creating transformative experiences and understanding of client needs will be invaluable as we continue to elevate our offerings and deliver exceptional value to our clients."
Kal Kalotai commented, "I am excited to expand NovusNorth’s offerings in the experience strategy and design space, to keep NovusNorth at the forefront of digital innovation. I am also looking forward to growing our team to help shape the future of experience design and drive meaningful outcomes for our clients. Together, we will push the boundaries of design excellence and deliver solutions that truly make a difference."
Kal is based out of Connecticut. His expanded role and responsibilities underscores NovusNorth's commitment to driving innovation, enhancing user experiences, and cementing its position as a leader in the digital solutions industry.
About NovusNorth:
NovusNorth is a leading innovator in digital solutions, specializing in empowering businesses to thrive in the digital age. With a focus on design excellence, emerging technologies, and customer-centricity, NovusNorth delivers transformative solutions that drive business growth and elevate user experiences. The company's team of experienced professionals combines deep industry knowledge with a passion for innovation to help organizations across sectors achieve their digital objectives.
