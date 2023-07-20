Study By MAGNA Media Trials and Adlook Demonstrates The Power Of Pre-Bid Optimization Across Multiple Metrics
NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- An expansive, new study by MAGNA Media Trials, the intelligence and investment arm of IPG Mediabrands, and Adlook, a global media-tech company, showed when advertisers optimize before they bid, they can gain significant improvements across a range of mandatory metrics, including increased attention scores, reduced costs per impression and fewer carbon emissions.
"The Attention Advantage – Using Deep Learning to Boost Ad Performance" revealed a 65% increase in attention, based on Adelaide’s Attention Unit (AU) scores, when a video advertisement was optimized pre-bid.
The study, which measured more than 24 million impressions and surveyed 2,590 individuals, found great improvements in cost efficiency for both display and video ads. But video ads that were optimized pre-bid performed notably better, to the point that advertisers would need fewer placements to achieve meaningful impact, resulting in lower costs per CPMs than display ads. These results point to the fact that advertisers do not have to pay more for high-performing ads – in fact, they can reap savings while also meeting important brand KPIs.
“Attention is a baseline metric for media, particularly in the programmatic space, and many of our studies examine how to capture and maintain eyeballs,” said Kara Manatt, MAGNA’S EVP, Managing Director, Intelligence Solutions. “Our work with Adlook set out to determine how pre-bid optimization performed, and found incredible impact across a range of KPIs, including sustainability metrics – meaning pre-bid optimization serves a dual objective: profit and purpose.”
As lowering carbon emissions become a core focus for advertisers, the study integrated Scope3 data to determine if emissions could be reduced through pre-bid optimization. The study found that ads optimized pre-bid not only worked harder, but likewise produced less emissions compared to ads that were not optimized pre-bid. This highlights the fact that less emissions are needed to produce the desired performance output. Another component of the study examined what happened to emissions when integrating Adlook’s GreenPath tool as part of the pre-bid process. Interestingly, emissions were further reduced by leveraging the GreenPath tool. These results point to the idea that although attention is an adequate proxy for emissions, MFAs have excelled at delivering on KPIs. As such, advertisers are encouraged to look at all campaigns through a sustainability lens pre-bid in order to reduce the impact of the highest-emitting websites.
Traditionally, campaigns have been optimized post-bid, which can allow advertisers to assess placements for viewability and unsuitable content adjacencies. But pre-bid optimization, driven by deep-learning algorithms, is providing brands with the data needed to secure customized placements before commitments are placed.
Additional findings in The Attention Advantage – Using Deep Learning to Boost Ad Performance report include:
● Display click-through rates increased by +11% lift when pre-bid optimization was employed compared to no optimization.
● Video ads that were optimized pre-bid earned a 48% increase in video completion rates, compared to those that were not optimized.
● Ads that are optimized pre-bid and delivered contextually deliver considerably greater recall, with a +131% delta lift in awareness.
"Unlocking the full potential of media lies in the art of attention optimization,” said Patrick Roman Gut, Vice President US, Adlook. “By harnessing the power of attention, not only do we propel media KPI performance to new heights, but we also embrace a profound responsibility. Our MAGNA Media Trials report reveals that utilizing pre-bid optimization not only amplifies your media's impact, but also champions a higher purpose. By proactively combining sustainability with attention, we pave the way for responsible media practices."
To conduct the study, Media Trials measured more than 24 million impressions of real-time test ads for CVS Health and Outback Steakhouse, analyzing for attention, engagement and carbon emissions for ads that were either optimized pre-bid or not. The study further analyzed 2,590 survey responses to measure aided recall for ads that were either optimized pre-bid or not, and were either delivered contextually or not.
About MAGNA:
MAGNA is the leading global media investment and intelligence company. Our trusted insights, proprietary trials offerings, industry-leading negotiation and unparalleled consultative solutions deliver an actionable marketplace advantage for our clients and subscribers.
We are a team of experts driven by results, integrity and inquisitiveness. We operate across five key competencies, supporting clients and cross-functional teams through partnership, education, accountability, connectivity and enablement. For more information, please visit our website: https://magnaglobal.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn.
About Adlook
Adlook is a global mediatech company specializing in guaranteed media performance and zero-ad waste solutions. Our innovative cookieless DSP is powered by industry-leading Deep Learning technology, enabling next-generation brand growth on the open web.
At Adlook, we're committed to sustainability and privacy, operating under the two governing tenants to build a secure, environmentally responsible ecosystem for brand-consumer connections. Our mission is to create impactful interactions with consumers at the most meaningful moments, without ever sacrificing the quality of their engagement.
Since our establishment in 2022, we've partnered with leading inventory suppliers to offer unmatched access to premium inventory that's brand-safe and free from fraud. As an independent business, we're dedicated to making a positive impact in the industry and helping marketers and their agencies successfully drive brand growth across diverse markets.
