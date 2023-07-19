COCA-COLA AND SIX FLAGS LAUNCH FIRST-EVER THEME PARK GAMING HOUSES
EINPresswire.com/ -- This summer Coca-Cola and Six Flags Entertainment have partnered to launch incredible immersive Gaming Houses inside Six Flags parks for the first time ever. Park guests will have the opportunity to meet iconic gamers Myth, LEGIQN, and QTCinderella at parks this week as part of the celebration.
This summer Six Flags is celebrating the thrill of gaming, offering visitors access to incredible Gaming Rooms inside each park. Starting in July, this one-of-a-kind experience allows gamers to fully immerse themselves in their favorite games like Fortnite, FIFA ‘23, and League of Legends alongside a community of passionate players. Six Flags Gaming Houses feature cutting-edge equipment, the latest games, refreshments, and futuristic design creating an unforgettable adventure for gaming enthusiasts and streamers of all ages.
To celebrate the opening of the Gaming Houses, Six Flags guests will have the opportunity to game alongside famous content creators this week at several of the parks. Each iconic esports creator will be visiting Six Flags in person to experience the revolutionary gaming experience, with the Fortnite Park Challenge from 12 pm – 2 pm and a Meet & Greet from 2 pm – 4 pm. On Wednesday, July 19, Six Flags Great Adventure & Safari in New Jersey will host YouTube royalty Myth for gaming fun, photo ops, autographs, and prizes. Followed by an appearance by LEGIQN at Six Flags Great America in Chicago, IL on Thursday, July 20, and QTCinderella at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles, CA on Wednesday, July 26.
"We're excited to bring this unique gaming experience to Six Flags parks across the country," said Rachel Chahal, Director of Amusement and Eatertainment Partnerships at The Coca-Cola Company. "Our partnership with Six Flags allows us to bring the world of gaming to life and create an unforgettable experience for guests."
Gaming houses will be present at the following locations: Six Flags Over Texas (Dallas, TX), Six Flags New England, Six Flags Great America (Chicago, IL), Six Flags Great Adventure (Jackson, NJ), Six Flags Magic Mountain (Los Angeles, CA), Six Flags Discovery Kingdom (San Francisco, CA), Six Flags Over Georgia (Atlanta, GA), and Six Flags St. Louis. The seasonal installation will finish on September 6, culminating with a special celebrity-fueled gaming festival held at Six Flags Fiesta in San Antonio, TX. Guest can win tickets to join in the fun online at sixflags.com/gameon
To learn more, visit: https://www.sixflags.com/gameon
About The Coca-Cola Company:
The Coca‑Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is a total beverage company with products sold in more than 200 countries and territories. Our company’s purpose is to refresh the world and make a difference. We sell multiple billion-dollar brands across several beverage categories worldwide. Our portfolio of sparkling soft drink brands includes Coca‑Cola, Sprite and Fanta. Our hydration, sports, coffee and tea brands include Dasani, Smartwater, Vitaminwater, Topo Chico, BODYARMOR, Powerade, Costa, Georgia, Gold Peak and Ayataka. Our nutrition, juice, dairy and plant-based beverage brands include Minute Maid, Simply, innocent, Del Valle, fairlife and AdeS. We’re constantly transforming our portfolio, from reducing sugar in our drinks to bringing innovative new products to market. We seek to positively impact people’s lives, communities and the planet through water replenishment, packaging recycling, sustainable sourcing practices and carbon emissions reductions across our value chain. Together with our bottling partners, we employ more than 700,000 people, helping bring economic opportunity to local communities worldwide. Learn more at www.coca-colacompany.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation:
Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. For nearly 62 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling waterparks, and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com and follow us on Twitter, and Like us on Facebook.
