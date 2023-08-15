NovusNorth Unveils Platform Modernization Solution Targeting Financial Services Industry
Leading digital consultancy introduces comprehensive offering to redesign, streamline and upgrade legacy digital products for enhanced CX, cost efficiency.
With our Platform Modernization solution, we enable organizations to consolidate their digital products into a unified platform, unlocking efficiencies, reducing costs, and gaining a competitive edge.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NovusNorth, a renowned digital experience and technology solutions company, is excited to announce its new Platform Modernization solution targeting the financial services industry. This offering aims to assist B2B financial institutions in consolidating multiple digital products into a unified platform, enabling superior customer experiences and optimizing total cost of ownership.
In today's rapidly evolving market, the accumulation of independent digital products within financial institutions has led to fragmented user experiences and increased complexities. NovusNorth recognizes the need to address these challenges by providing a platform consolidation solution that integrates disparate products into a customer-friendly interface. By streamlining the user experience and aligning products with evolving customer workflow and data needs, financial institutions can enhance their competitiveness and provide seamless onboarding experiences for clients.
NovusNorth's Platform Modernization solution offers a range of benefits and outcomes that organizations can tailor to their specific objectives. Whether it's a quick turnaround to modernize the look and feel, replatforming to a more modern tech stack, or fundamentally transforming products to align with customer workflows, NovusNorth provides multi-disciplined teams with an average of 15 years or more of experience to deliver successful outcomes. These teams possess expertise in agile leadership, project management, user experience and visual design, technical architecture, data management, and development skills.
"Our goal is to empower financial institutions to thrive in a digital-first world by simplifying their technology landscape and delivering superior customer experiences," said Dave Cowing, CEO of NovusNorth. "With our Platform Modernization solution, we enable organizations to consolidate their digital products into a unified platform, unlocking operational efficiencies, reducing costs, and gaining a competitive edge."
NovusNorth's multi-dimensional approach to platform consolidation encompasses three primary models: Hub & Spoke, Modular, and Deeply Integrated. Each model offers distinct benefits and tradeoffs, allowing organizations to choose the most suitable approach based on their unique requirements. The company's deep expertise in the latest technologies and approaches ensures seamless integration and a comprehensive solution that aligns with the financial services industry's evolving demands.
To meet diverse project requirements, NovusNorth leverages its global teaming model to provide flexible staffing and project management. This approach allows organizations to meet timeframes, market demands, and budgetary considerations while benefiting from the collective experience of NovusNorth's global teams.
Financial institutions seeking to enhance their customer experiences, modernize their platforms, and simplify their technology landscape can contact NovusNorth at hello@novusnorth.com to learn more about the Platform Modernization solution and how it can transform their business.
About NovusNorth
NovusNorth is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in empowering organizations to achieve digital transformation. With a deep understanding of the financial services industry, NovusNorth offers comprehensive solutions in platform modernization, application development, data management, cloud migration, and more. The company's global team of experts, equipped with the latest technologies and best practices, ensures successful project delivery and exceptional customer outcomes.
