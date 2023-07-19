Dermatology Partners Adds Two Board-Certified Doctors to Growing Practice

Dual board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, Dr. Nektarios I. Lountzis Dermatology Partners is the Mid-Atlantic’s foremost privately owned physician-led practice specializing in medical and surgical dermatology Board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Jacob W. Charny

Drs. Lountzis and Charny Join Mid-Atlantic’s Largest Dermatology Group

We are excited to welcome both Dr. Nick and Dr. Charny to our growing practice” — Andrew Frankel, Chief Operating Officer at Dermatology Partners

BIRDSBORO, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermatology Partners - the Mid-Atlantic’s foremost privately owned physician-led practice specializing in medical and surgical dermatology - has added two experienced doctors to their growing practice.

Dr. Nektarios I. Lountzis, MD (Dr. Nick) joins Dermatology Partners’ Schnecksville practice while Dr. Jacob W. Charny, MD, FAAD joins Dermatology Partners’ Lexington Park practice in Philadelphia.

A dual board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, Dr. Lountzis sees patients of all ages and his added expertise in laboratory pathology strengthens his ability to render diagnoses of skin conditions under the microscope.

Dr. Lountzis a Fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology and is active in local and national societies that include the Lehigh County Medical Society, Pennsylvania Medical Society, Philadelphia Dermatological Society, and the American Society of Dermatopathology. He remains active in academics by training dermatology residents from Geisinger Medical Center, Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, and holding past posts as a Medical Clinical Assistant Professor at Temple University School of Medicine and at the University of South Florida, Lehigh Valley Hospital Clinical Campus.

Dr. Lountzis completed his undergraduate studies at Millersville University and went on to earn his medical degree at Temple University School of Medicine. Dr. Lountzis then completed all his subsequent medical training at Geisinger Medical Center, which included an internship in internal medicine, a residency in dermatology, serving as chief resident, and a prestigious fellowship in dermatopathology.

Dr. Charny, who is board-certified, practices medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology with a particular interest in skin cancer prevention and the use of non-surgical cosmetic procedures to improve self-confidence and quality of life for his patients.

He graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Emory University and earned his medical degree from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, where he graduated Alpha Omega Alpha and received the Celso-Ramon Garcia Award for Outstanding Women’s Health Research.

Dr. Charny completed his internship in Internal Medicine at Pennsylvania Hospital and his dermatology residency at the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he served as the Academic Chief Resident. Prior to joining Dermatology Partners, Dr. Charny worked in private practice in Mount Laurel, NJ.

“We are excited to welcome both Dr. Nick and Dr. Charny to our growing practice,” says Andrew Frankel, Chief Operating Officer at Dermatology Partners. “The addition of these two outstanding doctors will allow us to provide even more families with the highest quality patient-centric services available in our region. Offering physician-led care from team of high-trained doctors translates into happier, healthier patients, which is our top priority.”

About Dermatology Partners

Dermatology Partners is a privately owned physician-led dermatology group with locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Its providers treat a full spectrum of diseases of the skin, hair, and nails as well as specializing in the detection and treatment of skin cancers, including Mohs surgery. The organization prides itself on its ability to offer patients immediate appointments so there is no need to wait weeks or months to receive care.

To find out more about Dermatology Partners, or to book an appointment at one of their 30 locations, visit www.dermpartners.com or call (888) 895-3376.