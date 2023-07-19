Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Win Best Law Firm for the 5th Year in a Row
EINPresswire.com/ -- Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is proud to announce their fifth consecutive year as the Tampa Bay Times’ 2023 Best of the Best People’s Choice Award recipient. The firm has won in the following categories:
Best Law Firm
Best Title Company
Best in Business Law
Best in Defense Law
Best in Personal Injury Law
Best in Estate Law
The firm continues to provide excellent legal services to its clients across many practice areas. Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. thank the entire Tampa Bay community for their support.
The People’s Choice Award
Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best: People’s Choice award is Tampa’s way of honoring the best businesses in the area. This is a voting-based contest that selects the best businesses, companies, and services in Tampa Bay. Every year, the community members cast over 135,000 votes to choose the top businesses in Tampa. Tampa Bay Times is a 14-time Pulitzer Prize winner and one of the most reliable news sources in the Bay area.
Client Needs Are a Top Priority
The firm has consistently won this award thanks to its loyal clientele. That’s because they prioritize their clients’ needs and they consider every client their most important. The undivided attention, compassion, and professionalism they give every client distinguishes their legal services and has led to their recognition as the People’s Choice.
St Petersburg's Oldest Law Firm Providing Comprehensive Legal Services
Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. is one of Tampa Bay’s most successful law firms.They have been serving clients in the Bay area for over 60 years. Founded in 1958 by Anthony S. Battaglia and founding partners, the firm has prided itself on exceptional work ethic and providing accessible and personalized legal representation from the very beginning.
The firm provides legal services to individuals and businesses in St Petersburg, Tampa, and the surrounding areas. They are a full-service law firm with a diverse range of specialty areas, including:
Personal injury
Civil litigation
Commercial transactions
Commercial litigation
Corporate litigation
Business and personal transactions
Appellate law
Employment law
Wills, trusts, and probate
Real estate and title insurance law
Criminal defense
Traffic matters
As one of the leading law firms in St Petersburg, Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. has an extensive network of professional connections. If they cannot resolve your issue, they can refer to the right professional to meet your needs.
Setting the Bar With a Standard of Excellence
One of the firm’s distinguishing feats is its superior performance in the courtroom. They have represented numerous businesses and individuals in litigation with a proven track record of success. Their success rate reflects the sheer skill and relentless work ethic they bring to every case. The firm has also handled several high-profile cases involving complex legal issues.
Giving Back to the Community
One of Anthony Battaglia’s goals was to give back through civic participation and community engagement. Since the founding days to present, all of the attorneys at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. find ways to give back to the community. All of the attorneys of the firm are involved in extracurricular organizations and community service, with many holding leadership positions.
A Team of Winners
The Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best People’s Choice Award is just one of many accolades the firm has been honored with over the years. They collectively have won over 430 awards, and consistently rank as a Tier 1 law firm in their category. In addition to the People’s Choice award, the firm has been recognized by the U.S. News & World Reports as one of the best law firms in America. They're also earned some of the most prestigious legal awards available, such as Florida Trend Legal Elite, Florida Super Lawyers 2023, The Best Lawyers in America, Best of the Bay by Creative Loafing, Lawyers of Distinction, and many more.
Contact Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.
If you need legal services in St Petersburg, Tampa Bay or the surrounding area, contact Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.; they’ve earned their outstanding reputation by merits and client satisfaction.
Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.
5858 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33707
Phone: (727) 381-2300
Fax: (727) 343-4059
https://www.stpetelawgroup.com/locations/st-petersburg/
Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.
12953 US-301 #102
Riverview, FL 33578
Phone: (813) 639-8111
Fax: (813) 964-3085
https://www.stpetelawgroup.com/locations/riverview/
Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.
