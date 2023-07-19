VADOC Intelligence Leads to Drugs Found Inside Suspect’s Body

Press Release July 19, 2023

RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Corrections (VADOC) Drug Task Force turned intelligence gathering into a suspected drug seizure at a facility.

Investigators acted on intelligence that drugs would be brought into a facility by a suspect during visitation hours Sunday, July 9.

On Sunday, July 9, the suspect arrived at the facility and was then questioned by the VADOC’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU). The suspect admitted to having drugs hidden inside their body. The suspected drugs were retrieved by the SIU, with the suspect’s cooperation.

The suspect was taken into custody and transported to the local magistrate’s office.

“Our Drug Task Force and security staff members at the Virginia Department of Corrections work around the clock to address the threat of drugs and contraband entering our facilities,” said Harold W. Clarke, Director of the Virginia Department of Corrections. “I thank them for their hard work on this case and others as we work together to create long-lasting public safety, ensuring Virginia remains a safe place to live and work.”

The VADOC is actively investigating this incident. No additional information will be provided while the investigative process continues.