St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys Win Best of the Best 2023

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. would like to thank all of their clients and community members for their loyalty and support.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, US, July 19, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas are pleased to announce their recognition from 2023 Tampa BayTimes’ Best of the Best Award for “Best of the Best in Personal Injury Law”.Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. would like to thank all of their clients and community members for their loyalty and support. President Sean McQuaid would also like to congratulate his team for their hard work and dedication to excellence that have led to this achievement.Tampa Bay Times’ Best of the Best 2023The 2023 Tampa Bay Times Best of the Best People’s Choice award is a contest organized by one of Tampa’s most trusted and reliable news sources - the Tampa Bay Times.The 2023 Best of the Best (People Choice Award) winners are selected by a voting based contest and chosen directly by the community members of Tampa. This is the community’s way of honoring and spotlighting the best businesses in the Bay area.Over 135,000 community members cast a vote to choose the top businesses and companies that provide exceptional services in their special fields. Then, only the stop ranking businesses are selected and awarded with this esteemed badge of recognition as Best of the Best.St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys: A Winning TeamSt Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas are distinguished for their personalized attention to each client. They take the time to listen to you and then devise custom-tailored recovery strategies. When you hire St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas, you can expect them to bring a relentless work ethic to the table that will produce the desired results.They fight aggressively for their clients because they are committed to getting justice for innocent victims and their families. With compassion and professionalism, they are dedicated to helping injury victims who have suffered due to another person’s negligence or carelessness.Each of their attorneys brings a unique skill set to the table making for an unparalleled personal injury team. Collectively they have recovered over 150 million for their clients. When you have their skill and experience working on your side, you have a good chance at winning a full and fair settlement.Legal Services Provided by St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & DouglasSt Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas serve justice to injury victims in St Petersburg, Riverview, and the surrounding areas. They help clients with cases involving:DUI accidentsHit and Run accidentsUber and Lyft AccidentsBicycle accidentsBurn injuriesDog bites and animal attacksMotorcycle accidentsPedestrian accidentsTraumatic brain injurySpinal cord injuriesPersonal injury claimsPSTA accidentsPremises liability claimsProduct liabilityFedEx and UPS accidentsBoat accidentsGolf Cart accidentsTesla AccidentsMotorized Scooter, Bike, and Moped accidentsSlip and fall injuriesSean McQuaidSean McQuaid is the President, Managing Partner, and a practicing attorney of the firm Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. Under his leadership, the firm has nearly tripled in size. He studied at Princeton University and Stetson University College of Law. At Princeton, he was the captain of the baseball team and continues to apply his competitive spirit and his strong leadership abilities in his practice of law.Jonathon DouglasJonathon Douglas is a personal injury attorney with a unique advantage because he has previously represented some of the largest insurance companies in Florida. Having this internal understanding of how insurance companies operate allows him to stay one step ahead of them and anticipate their next move. This gives him an upper hand when it comes to representing clients and negotiating with insurance companies. He fights tirelessly to ensure his clients get a fair settlement and is passionate about protecting the rights of innocent victims. With his skill and experience, he is an expert at devising a plan of attack to combat insurance practices that don’t serve the best interest of injury victims.Contact the Best St Petersburg Personal Injury LawyersIf you need experienced personal injury lawyers in St Petersburg or Riverview, contact St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys. They offer compassion to their clients when they need it the most and help them get the compensation they need and deserve.The outstanding reputation they’ve earned is based on a proven track record of success and the dedication to their clients who consistently come back to thank them for excellent legal counsel. They’ll handle your case from start to finish so you can focus on your healing and recovery.For more information about St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas, or for help with a legal case, contact us at either of our offices:St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys5858 Central Ave Suite ASt. Petersburg, FL 33707(727) 381-2300Riverview Personal Injury Attorneys12953 U.S. 301 Suite 102aRiverview, FL 33578(813) 639-8111

St Petersburg Personal Injury Attorneys