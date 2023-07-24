Edbrick Continues 2023 Momentum With Experiential Project Management Training for Professionals
Edbrick stands out as one of the few online global platforms shaping the careers of project management professionals.
Our end goal is to build industry skills instead of theoretical knowledge. At Edbrick, we leave no stone unturned to equip our learners with diverse skills to excel in diverse industries.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Edbrick, a leading provider of Project Management training, has taken its online learning experience a few notches higher with immersive, experiential learning for Project Management professionals.
The forum offers a wide array of professional courses, including:
-Live online batches by industry professionals
-Industry-relevant curriculum designed by experts
-Self-paced learning with real-world examples
-Workshops for corporates
Targeted towards beginners and experienced professionals alike, Edbrick’s online workshop, Project Management Lab (PM Lab), is launching this course for project management aspirants who are getting familiar with the fundamentals.
PM Lab offers a competitive edge to learners stepping into project management. Its immersive training modules help professionals learn by doing. The courses offered by PM Lab entail practical-oriented training with numerous live projects and project management simulations. These help learners get well-versed in real-time project challenges and ways to counter them. Unlike traditional online courses, Edbrick’s encompasses fewer lectures and more interactive training.
The attendees are assigned many project management task assessments throughout the training. PM Lab trainers with 20+ years of industry experience in top global companies conduct these sessions, assess the learners, and provide detailed feedback. The aim is to impart real-world expertise to learners and help them land top project management jobs.
Edbrick’s training is not limited to the duration of the specific programs. The PM Lab instructors offer 24/7 post-training support to students and assist them with project-related queries even after they land their dream jobs.
Over the past 10 years, Edbrick’s suite of professional training programs, including PMP, MSP®, and PRINCE2® certification training, alongside customized project and program management courses, project management lab sessions, boot camps, agile and hybrid project management training programs, and competency assessment solutions have upskilled professionals from diverse industries.
What positions Edbrick PM Lab’s newly introduced project management training a cut above is the extended course duration. It goes beyond the regular 3-week period of Edbrick’s regular batches. Professionals aiming to gain 35 contact hours for PMP can also benefit from this program.
Edbrick also delivers corporate training programs, from 8-hour short sessions to 60-hour programs over a month. These provide comprehensive industry training for beginners and project management professionals. The course offerings include B2B training conducted at an organization’s premises. In such programs, the PM Lab curriculum and project simulations can be tailored to the types of client projects or client domains handled by the organization.
“Our end goal is to build industry skills instead of theoretical knowledge. At Edbrick, we leave no stone unturned to equip our learners with diverse skills to excel in diverse industries,” said Debashis Jena, Chief Mentor at Edbrick.
The extended Project Management course will be a game-changer for newbie project management professionals. The course completion certificate issued by PM Lab will put them on a map in the industry and help them achieve major career milestones.
About Edbrick
Edbrick is a leading professional training platform dedicated to program management & project management courses. With highly-experienced trainers and interactive learning sessions, Edbrick has a track record of training professionals across various industries and large organizations like Oracle, SAP, DELL, Wipro, Tesco, IBM, EY, and American Express.
