Prop firm OFP Funding releases new exclusive Affiliate Program empowering affiliates to maximize earnings

We are thrilled to introduce the OFP Funding Affiliate Program, which we believe will be a game-changer for traders seeking to enhance their earnings”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OFP Funding, a premier proprietary trading firm known for its innovative approach and robust trading infrastructure, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated affiliate program. Designed to empower traders and provide them with a unique opportunity to maximize their earnings, the OFP Funding Affiliate Program is set to revolutionize the trading landscape.
As a well-established prop firm with a strong track record of success, OFP Funding has consistently demonstrated its commitment to nurturing talent and fostering a thriving trading community. With the launch of the program, OFP aims to extend its reach and create a mutually beneficial ecosystem that rewards traders for their dedication and performance.
The OFP Funding Affiliate Program offers traders the chance to become partners and earn substantial commissions for every successful referral. In addition, the program offers two earning models for traders to choose from.
The CPA Model guarantees a fixed amount of profit for every sale generated through an OFP affiliate starting at $25 CPA (Cost Per Acquisition), which means that the individual earns a fixed amount for each depositor generated. On the other side, OFP presents the attractive Revenue Share plan, starting at 10% RS (Revenue Share) on each deposit. The more depositors the affiliate brings, the higher the percentage of payment will be. For more details visit OFP's Affiliate Program page.
The affiliates will also have access to an exclusive Affiliate Dashboard, through which they will be able to track all sales and revenue, as well as the performance and conversion of their marketing campaigns. OFP has also created a solid marketing tool through which the affiliate will have access to marketing banners, text links, landing pages and all the resources needed to promote OFP and increase earnings.
OFP's Affiliate Team will support and work with the affiliate partners in order to bring more traffic and customers. By leveraging their network and sharing the benefits of OFP Funding's state-of-the-art trading platform and comprehensive support system, affiliates have the potential to generate significant income while helping other traders access invaluable resources.
"We are thrilled to introduce the OFP Funding Affiliate Program, which we believe will be a game-changer for traders seeking to enhance their earnings", said Ruggero Catalano, CEO and Co-Founder of OFP Funding.
OFP Funding welcomes traders from all experience levels to participate in its affiliate program. Whether they are seasoned professionals or newcomers to the trading world, the program offers an opportunity for traders to enhance their financial success and collaborate with like-minded individuals.
To learn more about the OFP Funding Affiliate Program and become a partner, please visit OFP Affiliate Program sign up page.
About OFP
Established in 2021 in the UK, OFP Funding is a leading proprietary trading firm known for its cutting-edge technology, no challenges or verification processes model and supportive trading community. With a commitment to nurturing talent and providing traders with the resources they need to start trading in 24 hours with up to £5 million risk-free, OFP Funding empowers individuals to achieve their financial goals in the dynamic world of trading. Offering access to multiple asset classes and an advanced Dashboard, OFP Funding has established itself as a trusted partner for traders worldwide.
It is also one of the few to offer a Fidelity Program, through which traders can accumulate points and exchange for discounts or even full accounts. Also focused on the mental health of traders, a subject that is not discussed enough within the industry, OFP offers a Mental Coach Program, in which traders can book sessions with specialists in the language of their choice - English, Spanish or Italian - to work on their trading mindset and be more successful everyday.
