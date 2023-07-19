Crypto Oasis Ventures Opens New Venture Studio Office at DIFC Innovation Hub and Signs Memorandum of Understanding.

Crypto Oasis

Crypto Oasis Ventures has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading financial hub in Dubai.

We are thrilled to partner with Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a renowned financial hub known for its regulatory excellence and commitment to fostering innovation.” — Faisal Zaidi, Co-Founder and CMO of Crypto Oasis Ventures.