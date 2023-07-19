Real Terms Pay Cut Provokes Strike Action at Luton Airport
The strike will mean disruption when accessing the airport and the terminalLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A real terms pay cut has prompted workers at Luton Airport to announce two days of strike action on Friday 28 July and Tuesday 1 August 2023.
The workers who are employed by APCOA Parking UK are calling on the company to enter into pay negotiations rather than imposing a below inflation 6 per cent pay deal which amounts to a real terms pay cut.
The strike will inevitably mean delays for passengers and staff who use the car parks and terminal at Luton Airport. The workers taking action include valet parking workers and bus drivers transporting passengers and staff from car parks to the airport terminal.
Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Workers at Luton Airport won’t accept a pay cut dressed up as a pay rise. At a time when prices are going through the roof APCOA need to negotiate with Unite rather than imposing a real terms pay cut. The workers have Unite’s solid support.”
Workers will take strike action between 06:30am on Friday 28 July until Saturday 29 July at 06:29am. And again at 06:30am hours on Tuesday 1 August until Wednesday 2 August at 06:29am.
Unite regional officer Jeff Hodge said: “Strike action will inevitably cause disruption to staff and passengers moving between the car park and the airport. Unite reps are meeting APCOA next week, disruption could still be avoided if bosses offer workers a pay deal which helps them through the cost of living crisis.”
